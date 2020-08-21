Friday, August 21, 2020Back to
Audi RS Q8 to be launched on 27 August in India; now available for pre-bookings at Rs 15 lakh

Mechanically similar to the Lamborghini Urus, the Audi RS Q8 is also the fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring.


OverdriveAug 21, 2020 15:54:07 IST

Audi India will launch the Audi RS Q8 in India on August 27. Bookings for the new performance SUV have begun already, the booking amount is Rs 15 lakh and the RS Q8 can be booked online on the Audi India website or at dealerships.

The Audi RS Q8 is now the flagship of the Audi SUV line-up and also of the SUV that Audi Sport tinkers with. Mechanically similar to the Lamborghini Urus, the RS Q8 is also the fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that puts out 600PS and 800 Nm. The SUV can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8s and go on to 200 kmph in 13.7s. Top speed is limited to up to 305 kmph.

A 48V mild-hybrid system can store up to 16PS of power in the onboard lithium-ion battery pack through regenerative braking. Audi claims this will allow the burly RSQ8 to coast for up to 40 seconds in pure electric mode. The hybrid system will also allow the SUV to save up to 2.8 litres of fuel per 100km.

Other tech additions are rear-wheel steering, trick anti-roll bars front and back and numerous driving modes as part of the Audi Drive Select program. There are dedicated RS buttons on the steering wheel too, that are one-touch presets for you preferred driving set up.

There are also significant styling differences between the RS Q8 and the standard Q8 already available in India. Know more about that here. In India, the RS q8 will compete with the likes of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Range Rover Sport and the upcoming BMW X6M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63. We expect prices to be upwards of Rs 2 crore, ex-showroom. Audi India has a spate of RS models in store for India s part of its new strategy, the RS Q8 follows the RS7 Sportback that launched recently. The new SUV will also come with a slew of customisation options

