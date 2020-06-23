Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Audi RS 7 Sportback four-door coupe booking now open in India at Rs 10 lakh

The Audi RS 7 uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine with 600 PS and 800 Nm. The 100 kmph from standstill comes in 3.6 seconds.


OverdriveJun 23, 2020 17:21:19 IST

Audi India has started accepting bookings for the Audi RS7 Sportback four-door coupe for Rs 10 lakhs. Customers interested in the car can view it online or contact their nearest Audi dealer. Audi's recently introduced AR visualizer can also be used to take a closer look at the RS 7.

Audi RS 7 Sportback four-door coupe booking now open in India at Rs 10 lakh

Audi RS 7 Sportback

The Audi RS 7 uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine with 600PS and 800 Nm. The 100kmph from standstill comes in 3.6 seconds. The top speed has been electronically limited to 250kmph, however, opting the Dynamic package will allow you to take the RS 7 Sportback up to 285kmph. And the Dynamic Plus package unlocks the car up to 305 kmph. The Quattro AWD comes as standard as does an eight-speed auto. The RS 7 also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system that enables gliding with the engine switched off, fast restart and an extended stop/start range.

Mechanically, the RS7 gets standard RS adaptive air suspension, optional dynamic ride control, all-wheel steering, sport differential, and a ten-piston RS ceramic brake system.

The new-gen RS 7 gets all the latest of Audi's design and tech. The car is larger than the outgoing model, and features elements like the wide front-grille, the sharply-cut headlamps, and the full-width rear lighting. There are numerous RS-specific touches all around with the extendable rear spoiler, 21/22-inch alloys, exhaust etc. Styling packages are further available. The interiors are also entirely new, with the crisp, horizontal look and the dual-screen haptic feedback set-up. The interiors also get RS contrasting materials and stitching and more supportive seats.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

audi rs7

Audi RS7 Sportback Performance road test review

Sep 28, 2016
Audi RS7 Sportback Performance road test review
2016 Audi RS7 Performance to be launched in India in October

2016 audi rs7 performance

2016 Audi RS7 Performance to be launched in India in October

Sep 28, 2016
Audi RS7 Performance is now available in India for a whopping Rs 1.6 crore

Audi RS7 Performance is now available in India for a whopping Rs 1.6 crore

Nov 11, 2016
2015 Audi RS 7 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.4 crore

2015 audi rs7 price in india

2015 Audi RS 7 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.4 crore

May 11, 2015
An RS 7, a Mini Cooper S, a GLA 45 AMG. . .

audi rs 7

An RS 7, a Mini Cooper S, a GLA 45 AMG. . .

Oct 05, 2015
New car launches in India this festive season

new vehicle launches in festive season

New car launches in India this festive season

Sep 25, 2016

science

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020