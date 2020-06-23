Overdrive

Audi India has started accepting bookings for the Audi RS7 Sportback four-door coupe for Rs 10 lakhs. Customers interested in the car can view it online or contact their nearest Audi dealer. Audi's recently introduced AR visualizer can also be used to take a closer look at the RS 7.

The Audi RS 7 uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine with 600PS and 800 Nm. The 100kmph from standstill comes in 3.6 seconds. The top speed has been electronically limited to 250kmph, however, opting the Dynamic package will allow you to take the RS 7 Sportback up to 285kmph. And the Dynamic Plus package unlocks the car up to 305 kmph. The Quattro AWD comes as standard as does an eight-speed auto. The RS 7 also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system that enables gliding with the engine switched off, fast restart and an extended stop/start range.

Mechanically, the RS7 gets standard RS adaptive air suspension, optional dynamic ride control, all-wheel steering, sport differential, and a ten-piston RS ceramic brake system.

The new-gen RS 7 gets all the latest of Audi's design and tech. The car is larger than the outgoing model, and features elements like the wide front-grille, the sharply-cut headlamps, and the full-width rear lighting. There are numerous RS-specific touches all around with the extendable rear spoiler, 21/22-inch alloys, exhaust etc. Styling packages are further available. The interiors are also entirely new, with the crisp, horizontal look and the dual-screen haptic feedback set-up. The interiors also get RS contrasting materials and stitching and more supportive seats.