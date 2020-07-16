Overdrive

Audi has launched the 2020 Audi RS 7 Sportback in India, with prices starting from Rs 1.94 crore, ex-showroom. Deliveries of the five-seater four-door coupe will begin in August 2020.

The new-gen RS 7 gets all the latest of Audi's design and tech. The car is larger than the outgoing model and features elements like the wide front-grille, the sharply-cut headlamps, and the full-width rear lighting. There are numerous RS-specific touches all around with the extendable rear spoiler, 21/22-inch alloys, exhaust etc. Also notable is the extendable spoiler that functions over 100 kmph. Other RS-specific bits are the door sills with black inlays and the oval exhaust pipes and rear bumper with diffuser.

The interiors are also entirely new, with the crisp, horizontal look and the dual-screen haptic feedback set-up. The interiors also get RS contrasting materials, stitching and more supportive seats. Highlights here are the RS-specific displays in the Virtual Cockpit digital instrumentation, shift prompt lights, an RS Sport steering wheel with aluminium paddles, and the new configurable new Audi drive select RS1 and RS2 modes. A panoramic sunroof is available as an option. Boot space is 535 litres, this increases to 1,390 litres with the rear seats folded.

The Audi RS 7 uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine with 600PS and 800 Nm. The 100kmph from standstill comes in 3.6 seconds. The top speed has been electronically limited to 250kmph, however, opting the Dynamic package will allow you to take the RS 7 Sportback up to 285kmph. And the Dynamic Plus package unlocks the car up to 305 kmph. The Quattro AWD comes as standard as does an eight-speed auto. The RS 7 also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system that enables gliding with the engine switched off, fast restart and an extended stop/start range.

The RS 7 comes with a slew of chassis upgrades to put down its significant power. There is adaptive air suspension which can be controlled via the expanded Audi drive select function, variable-ratio steering, the ventilated and perforated discs brakes. Some options here are the rear-wheel steering system, red-painted brake callipers, ceramic brakes(with the Dynamic Package) and RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC).

The RS 7's list of conveniences is extensive. There is the LED headlamps, rear-view camera, 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio, 13 standard exterior paint finishes, including the two RS-specific shades of Nardo Grey and Sebring Black. Also standard is the 21-inch 10-spoke star design alloy wheels, RS sport seats upholstered with black pearl Nappa leather and RS design packages in red or grey contest stitching.

Aside from this, customers can optionally choose to add 360-degree cameras, Matrix LED headlamps, 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio, RS-specific HUD, five matte colour options, matte aluminium, black, or carbon accents to the exterior, 22-inch alloys, Valcona leather upholstery, soft-close doors and carbon, wood or aluminium dash trim.

Customers interested in the car can view it online or contact their nearest Audi dealer. Audi's recently introduced AR visualizer can also be used to take a closer look at the RS 7. The Audi RS7 will compete with the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door and the BMW M8.