After a fairly long wait, the Audi Q7 is finally set to make its India comeback early next year. Audi India has confirmed the Q7 facelift will be its first launch for 2022, and the three-row luxury SUV is likely to be reintroduced in January itself. The Q7 was discontinued much before the BS6 emission norms came into effect in April 2020 (much like the recently-relaunched Audi Q5), and just like the smaller SUV, will return as a petrol-only model.

The Q7 has a more aggressive face now. The reworked headlamps can be specified with Audi laser beams and come with new detailing in line with newer Audis like the Q8, especially with the arrowlike DRLs. The octagonal grille now has six upright slats and uses darker elements, unlike the horizontal ones earlier. The front air inlets are now much larger and more angular and come with grey highlights. There are more grey elements on the bottom half of the SUV as well for added aggression. The rear gets a similar overhaul as well. It's now much flatter and gets a full-width chrome strip. These meet at the new taillamps which again have the partitioned LED elements of new Audis. The bumper now gets a more aggressive rear diffuser too.

The biggest change on the inside is the new twin-screen layout. These replace the lower pane of centre-console buttons with a haptic-feedback screen, while the one on top too gets this tech along with the latest MMI2 interface. The dash has also been made done up in black and silver elements to go well with the screens. Highlights here are Amazon Alexa support, a Wi-Fi hotspot and navigation with Google Earth. Other features are four-zone climate control, soft-close doors, Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, an air quality package and massage/heated/cooled seats.

The facelifted Audi Q7 is expected to be offered with the same 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol motor as seen in the Audi Q8. This motor makes 340 hp and 500 Nm and comes paired with an eight-speed torque converter. There should be quattro all-wheel-drive on offer as well as adjustable damping control.

The facelifted Audi Q7 should be priced around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale in India. Its rivals will include the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Volvo XC90.

