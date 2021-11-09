Tuesday, November 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Audi Q5 facelift India launch confirmed for 23 November: All you need to know about the refreshed SUV

Having been discontinued in the run-up to the implementation of BS6 emission norms, the Audi Q5 facelift will be launched with a petrol engine option only.


tech2 News StaffNov 09, 2021 12:18:06 IST

Audi India has confirmed its ninth launch of 2021, the Audi Q5 facelift, will arrive on 23 November. Bookings for the locally-assembled 2021 Q5 have been open for a while now, with the booking amount set at Rs 2 lakh. Audi had pulled the Q5 – along with the Q3 and Q7 – off the shelves in India when the BS6 emission norms came into effect last year, discontinuing all diesel-powered models in our market. The Q5 – which has always been a key product for Audi in India – is making its return as a petrol-only model.

The 2021 Audi Q5 gets a heavily updated face, with a new take on the 'Singleframe' grille, redesigned LED headlights and new bumpers. Image: Audi

The 2021 Audi Q5 gets a heavily updated face, with a new take on the 'Singleframe' grille, redesigned LED headlights and new bumpers. Image: Audi

Buyers will have to choose from two variants of the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift – Premium Plus and Technology. Features of note will include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a full-digital instruments display, a Bang and Olufsen sound system, wireless phone charging and a remote boot opening function. On the safety front, the 2021 Q5 will come with eight airbags and a park assist function.

The Audi Q5 facelift will be offered with a sole petrol engine option – a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol that makes 245 hp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The updated SUV is also set to come with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system, drive modes and adaptive suspension.

On the absence of its popular high-volume models such as Q3, Q5 and Q7 SUVs from the Indian market, Dhillon said when the emission norms in India moved last year from BS4 to BS6 the company had also decided that to go from "petrol plus diesel strategy to petrol and electrification".

"Homologation is a long process that takes time, and the pandemic also did not help. So, the time got stretched...Normally homologation happens in about nine months but because of the pandemic it got delayed," Dhillon previously told PTI.

The locally-assembled 2021 Audi Q5 facelift will square off against old foes – the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Jaguar F-Pace and the Volvo XC60 mild-hybrid. Expect the 2021 Audi Q5 range to start at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Audi Q5

Audi Q5 facelift India launch confirmed for November, refreshed X3 rival to be assembled locally

Oct 04, 2021
Audi Q5 facelift India launch confirmed for November, refreshed X3 rival to be assembled locally
Audi AG inaugurates new factory in Mexico

audi ag

Audi AG inaugurates new factory in Mexico

Oct 03, 2016
2016 Paris Motor Show: All-new Audi Q5 revealed

2016 paris motor show

2016 Paris Motor Show: All-new Audi Q5 revealed

Sep 29, 2016
Range Rover Evoque SD4 Prestige vs Audi Q5 30 TDI Premium Plus vs BMW X3 xDrive20d Xline

2015 range rover evoque

Range Rover Evoque SD4 Prestige vs Audi Q5 30 TDI Premium Plus vs BMW X3 xDrive20d Xline

Jul 27, 2015
Audi temporarily halts sale of Q5 SUV in India due to emission issues

Audi temporarily halts sale of Q5 SUV in India due to emission issues

Sep 29, 2016
2016 Paris Motor Show: New-gen Audi Q5 teased

2016 paris motor show

2016 Paris Motor Show: New-gen Audi Q5 teased

Sep 26, 2016

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021