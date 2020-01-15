Wednesday, January 15, 2020Back to
Audi introduces its flagship Q8 SUV in India at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore

The Audi Q8 SUV comes in the 55 TFSI trim with a 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 340 PS and 500 Nm of torque.


tech2 News StaffJan 15, 2020 20:43:55 IST

Audi has launched its top of the line SUV Q8 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.33 crore ex-showroom Mumbai. The SUV comes in the 55 TFSI trim with a 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 340 PS and 500 Nm of torque coupled with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission which can propel the car from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. The SUV is also a mild hybrid with a 48 V electric motor, which helps the car in initial start-up and traffic conditions.

Audi Q8. Image: Audi

The SUV also comes with all-wheel steering which helps in reducing the turning radius and improving manoeuvrability in tight regions. It is also equipped with Audi drive select and adaptive air suspension.

Customisation plays a big role in Q8 and Audi's customers can personalize their car based on their taste and requirement, with 54 exterior colours on offer. Talking about the exterior, the Q8 is enveloped with continuous running LEDs and dynamic indicators surrounding the car. It also has an octagonal front grill which is a single-frame design, introduced by Audi. Audi has also introduced an air quality package with the Q8, looking at the impure air quality. This will keep the cabin purified. The interior of the car is equipped with a 1920 watts Bang and Olufsen sound system with 23 speakers. It also has a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Audi music interface in the rear.

Audi also discussed its customer-centric strategy by a connected One app, which monitors the driver's behaviour and the car's location. The customer will get full-time road assistance by Audi, which will help them in case of emergency.

