tech2 News Staff

Ahead of the launch of its first all-electric offering for our market, the Audi e-tron SUV, Audi India has announced it will offer buyback up to three years from the date of purchase and high-voltage battery warranty of 8 years as part of curated packages on its upcoming all-electric SUVs – e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The e-tron, which will be offered in two variants – 50 and 55, along with the Sportback version, will be launched on 22 July.

Under the curated ownership packages, Audi India is offering a choice of service plans ranging from two years to five years. A standard warranty of two years and a battery warranty of eight years or 160,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier) is also available, the company said in a statement.

The options for extended warranty are available across a period of two + two years or two + three years, it added.

"Additionally, comprehensive service plans are available for either four years or five years, depending on the scheme chosen by the customers," the company said adding under it the costs of service and the periodic maintenance of the brakes, suspension, and extended warranty are covered.

Audi India further said it is offering buyback, "where customers are being assured of a lucrative buyback price up to three years from the date of purchase, when they decide to upgrade or sell their Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in the future".

"These offers will benefit buyers and have been designed to make owning the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback an even more attractive proposition," it added.

Commenting on the packages, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company wants to ensure that its e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 customers have the best ownership experience.

"A very important aspect of this will be after-sales service and we are excited to announce these bespoke plans that will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our customers. Transitioning to electric mobility will be a journey and we want to make this stress-free at every step of the way," he added.

The company said it is also offering complimentary five-year roadside assistance to its e-tron and e-tron Sportback owners.

To recap, the Audi e-tron will be available in both standard and Sportback coupe-SUV forms, with the former being offered in two variants – the e-tron 50 (featuring a 71 kWh lithium-ion battery, two electric motors generating a combined 310 hp/540 Nm and quattro all-wheel drive) and the e-tron 55 variant (95 kWh battery pack, dual motor setup producing 408 hp and 664 Nm, quattro all-wheel-drive). The e-tron Sportback, meanwhile, will only be available in higher-spec 55 form.

All Audi e-tron models will come with matrix LED lighting, four-zone climate control and adaptive air suspension as standard.