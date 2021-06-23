Overdrive

Audi India has confirmed that the Audi e-tron electric SUV will be launched in India on 22 July. The e-tron was first showcased in India in July 2019, but disruptions since then and Audi's focus on shoring up the rest of its line-up has meant the EV arrives on Indian shores a good two years later than planned. Globally, the e-tron has been a big success for Audi, becoming one of Europe's best-selling EVs and spawning a full range of derivatives.

The e-tron SUV is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture, which, in this case, is a heavily reworked version of the MLB underpinnings of the China-exclusive Audi Q5 LWB. The Audi e-tron is expected to be offered with just one drivetrain option in India, the 55 quattro, which houses a liquid-cooled, 95 kWh lithium-ion battery between its axles. This powers two electric motors, one on each axle, for a combined output of 360 hp and 561 Nm, and this set up means the SUV gets all-wheel drive. The e-tron 55 quattro can get from zero to 100 kph in 6.6 seconds and on to a 200 kph top speed.

A boost function is available which temporarily increases output to 408 hp and 664 Nm and cuts acceleration time to 5.7 seconds. Three levels of recuperation are available, accessed via the paddle shifters, and these can recover up to 30 percent of the energy spent. Further, these also assist in deceleration. This set-up gives the e-tron 55 quattro SUV a 400-kilometre range. Aside from the usual drive modes available on other Audis, a special 'Range' mode is available via the drive selector, which shuts down auxiliary energy-consuming functions to eke out the most range.

The e-tron can be charged in three ways. The first is by using a regular 11 kWh AC charger, which takes 8.5 hours to charge the SUV to full. An optional 22 kWh fast charger will also be an option for the customer, which tops up the car in 4.5 hours. Further, the e-tron can also be charged using a 150 kWh AC fast charger, which gives charge worth 80 per cent of the SUV’s range in just 30 minutes. Audi India will set up the chargers at buyers’ residences. The firm thinks a full charge should suffice for week-long use in the city. The company is expected to set up fast-charging stations at its dealerships across the country, and may announce tie-ups with charging infrastructure firms as well. Further, an India-specific warranty and service package for the e-tron's customers can be expected.

Expect the Audi EV to be priced around the Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) mark when it is launched next month. The e-tron will compete with the recently launched Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC in India. Like its rivals, the Audi e-tron will be sold in India as a CBU. Following the launch of the e-tron, the Audi e-tron Sportback is also expected to be launched in the country soon.