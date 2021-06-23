Wednesday, June 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Audi e-tron SUV India launch date announced: Here's all you need to know about Audi's electric SUV

The Audi e-tron is expected to be offered with just one drivetrain option in India - the 55 quattro.


OverdriveJun 23, 2021 15:17:19 IST

Audi India has confirmed that the Audi e-tron electric SUV will be launched in India on 22 July. The e-tron was first showcased in India in July 2019, but disruptions since then and Audi's focus on shoring up the rest of its line-up has meant the EV arrives on Indian shores a good two years later than planned. Globally, the e-tron has been a big success for Audi, becoming one of Europe's best-selling EVs and spawning a full range of derivatives.

The e-tron SUV is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture, which, in this case, is a heavily reworked version of the MLB underpinnings of the China-exclusive Audi Q5 LWB. The Audi e-tron is expected to be offered with just one drivetrain option in India, the 55 quattro, which houses a liquid-cooled, 95 kWh lithium-ion battery between its axles. This powers two electric motors, one on each axle, for a combined output of 360 hp and 561 Nm, and this set up means the SUV gets all-wheel drive. The e-tron 55 quattro can get from zero to 100 kph in 6.6 seconds and on to a 200 kph top speed.

The Audi e-tron is expected to have a range of over 400 kilometres on a full charge. Image: Audi India

The Audi e-tron is expected to have a range of over 400 kilometres on a full charge. Image: Audi India

A boost function is available which temporarily increases output to 408 hp and 664 Nm and cuts acceleration time to 5.7 seconds. Three levels of recuperation are available, accessed via the paddle shifters, and these can recover up to 30 percent of the energy spent. Further, these also assist in deceleration. This set-up gives the e-tron 55 quattro SUV a 400-kilometre range. Aside from the usual drive modes available on other Audis, a special 'Range' mode is available via the drive selector, which shuts down auxiliary energy-consuming functions to eke out the most range.

The e-tron can be charged in three ways. The first is by using a regular 11 kWh AC charger, which takes 8.5 hours to charge the SUV to full. An optional 22 kWh fast charger will also be an option for the customer, which tops up the car in 4.5 hours. Further, the e-tron can also be charged using a 150 kWh AC fast charger, which gives charge worth 80 per cent of the SUV’s range in just 30 minutes. Audi India will set up the chargers at buyers’ residences. The firm thinks a full charge should suffice for week-long use in the city. The company is expected to set up fast-charging stations at its dealerships across the country, and may announce tie-ups with charging infrastructure firms as well. Further, an India-specific warranty and service package for the e-tron's customers can be expected.

Both the standard as well as the coupe-SUV versions of the Audi e-tron will be offered in India. Image: Audi

Both the standard as well as the coupe-SUV versions of the Audi e-tron will be offered in India. Image: Audi

Expect the Audi EV to be priced around the Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) mark when it is launched next month. The e-tron will compete with the recently launched Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC in India. Like its rivals, the Audi e-tron will be sold in India as a CBU. Following the launch of the e-tron, the Audi e-tron Sportback is also expected to be launched in the country soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Audi

Audi will phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2033, to only launch EVs starting 2026

Jun 23, 2021
Audi will phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2033, to only launch EVs starting 2026

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021