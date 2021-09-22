tech2 News Staff

Following the introduction of the all-electric e-tron and e-tron Sportback crossovers, Audi India has now launched another brace of electric vehicles – the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are now on sale in India, with the e-tron GT priced at Rs 1.80 crore and the RS e-tron GT priced at Rs 2.05 crore (both prices ex-showroom). Like the crossover, the e-tron GT four-door coupe is being shipped to India in completely built-up (CBU) form, and at this price, is one of the most expensive Audis on sale in the country.

Both versions of the Audi e-tron GT pack a 93.4 kWh (84 kWh usable) lithium-ion battery. Also common to both models is the twin-motor setup that sends power to all four wheels. However, power outputs are different: the standard e-tron GT has up to 475 hp and 630 Nm of torque on tap, while the sportier RS e-tron GT has 598 hp and 830 Nm of torque. The 0-100 kph run takes a claimed 3.3 seconds in the RS e-tron GT, and 4.1 seconds in the standard e-tron GT.

Range is pegged at 401 – 481 km for the Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for the Audi e-tron GT. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the e-tron GT can be charged at up to 270 kW using a DC fast-charger, which would take its battery from five percent to 80 percent in just 22 minutes. With an 11 kW AC charger, the same level of charge can be attained in in nine hours and 30 minutes, and with a 22 kW AC charger, it takes five hours and 15 minutes.

Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50 kW fast charger, which will also be open to other EV owners. Audi will install over 100 chargers in 75 cities in the country.

The e-tron GT comes with a two-year warranty and a battery warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 km. Extended warranty options include a two + two-year or two + three-year plan.

As standard, the e-tron GT gets Audi’s virtual cockpit and MMI touch displays (12.3-inch and 10.1-inch screens respectively) along with a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, matrix LED headlights, lane departure warning system and cruise control and park assist plus package with 360-degree cameras. Audi also offers launch control, carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive air suspension, a carbonfibre roof (for weight savings of around 12 kg), and all-wheel steering.

At present, there are no real rivals to the Audi e-tron GT, but it will soon face competition from the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS (due for launch in the coming months) as well as the Tesla Model S, once Tesla finally makes its much-talked-about India entry.