Audi A4 facelift with refreshed design to launch in India on 5 January

The interiors feature a redesigned centre console with the aircraft-style gear selector and a new full-width pattern for the air vents.


OverdriveDec 28, 2020 16:55:47 IST

The 2021 Audi A4 facelift will be the first new car launch of 2021, going on sale on 5 January. Bookings for the sedan have already begun online or at Audi dealerships for Rs 2 lakh. Design changes to the 2021 Audi A4 have brought its looks in line with those of larger siblings like the A6 and A8. New is the chrome-line Single frame grille, new LED head and tail lamps with the segment dynamic patterns, revised front and rear bumpers and angular exhaust tips. The interiors feature a redesigned centre console with the aircraft-style gear selector and a new full-width pattern for the air vents.

The Audi A4 will be available with a single petrol engine option, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol making 190PS and 320 Nm and paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Audi India says the A4 will do 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3s. Notable features available on the new A4 are the latest generation of the 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment, the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster,  dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and so on.

The Audi A4 is expected to be priced around Rs 40-45 lakh ex-showroom and should compete against the recently revealed Volvo S60, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE.

 

