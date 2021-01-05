Tuesday, January 05, 2021Back to
Audi A4 2021 facelift launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 42.34 lakh, available for pre-booking

Bookings for the 2021 A4 have already begun online or at Audi dealerships for Rs 2 lakh.


OverdriveJan 05, 2021 16:38:37 IST

Audi India has launched the 2021 Audi A4 sedan in the country with prices starting from Rs 42.34 lakh for the Premium Plus. The new A4 is a facelift of the B9-generation car that was sold in India first in 2016. Bookings for the 2021 A4 have already begun online or at Audi dealerships for Rs 2 lakh. The top Technology trim of the A4 is priced at Rs 46.67 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

2021 Audi A4 Facelift. Image: Varun Kulkarni

The big change with this update is that the A4 is now powered by a larger 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor with the 40 TFSI moniker, putting out 190PS and 320 Nm. This motor pairs to a new 7-speed DCT gearbox and powers the front wheels only. Audi claims the A4 will do 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3s and reach a 241 kmph top-speed. The drivetrain now has mild-hybrid capability and also features drive modes.

The new A4 also brings with it refreshed looks. There are new Matrix LED headlamps with the segmented LED DRLs and a similarly refreshed set of LED taillamps. The grille has been revised too with more chrome detailing, bringing in it line with those on newer Audis while there are new bumpers too with chrome highlights in the airdams. Along the sides, the doors have been redone, removing the straightforward shoulder line of the earlier car and adding a more full-bodied design. Finally, at the rear, there is a new bumper with chrome highlights around the tailpipes and on the bootlid.

On the inside, the biggest change is the new 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen system. This system supports Android Auto/Apple Carplay and features inbuilt navigation and voice control. Other feature highlights are the new Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, heated outer mirrors, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with four-way power adjustment for the driver. There is ane tan leather upholstery on the inside with a new steering wheel and a revised centre stack with more storage.

Safety features on the new A4 are 8 airbags, a rear-view camera, park assist, cruise control and an auto-hold function. The Audi A4 competes with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and the soon-to-be-launched Volvo S60.

