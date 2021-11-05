Friday, November 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Ather’s Diwali gift to customers: Free Connect Pro subscription for all Ather 450X, 450 Plus and 450 owners

With Connect Pro features being made available to all Ather customers free of cost for a six-month period, Ather Energy aims to widen its connectivity service subscriber base.


tech2 News StaffNov 05, 2021 11:27:55 IST

Competition in the electric two-wheeler space continues to intensify with every passing day, and to keep up with its rivals, Ather Energy has now unveiled a Diwali gift for all its customers – starting 15 November, owners of the Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus and 450 electric scooters will have access to all the connectivity features one can use on an Ather e-scooter, free of cost, for the next six months.

At present, Ather offers its customers two subscription plans to choose from – Ather Connect Lite and Ather Connect Pro. The Connect Lite plan costs Rs 400 per three months, and only enables on-board navigation and over-the-air dashboard updates, while Connect Pro costs Rs 700 per three months and adds ride statistics on the Ather smartphone app, remote location tracking, remote charge monitoring, and push location function from the app.

All Ather owners will have access to the features offered under the 'Connect Pro' plan for six months. Image: Ather Energy

All Ather owners will have access to the features offered under the 'Connect Pro' plan for six months. Image: Ather Energy

Ather is granting all new and existing customers free access to the Connect Pro plan till 15 May, 2022, hoping that more customers will see the value in these services and opt to pay for these services at the end of the free six-month subscription. For customers who already have an active Connect Lite/Pro subscription, Ather says it will reimburse the amount ‘on a pro-rata basis’, and that its refund mechanisms will take a couple of weeks to operationalise, post which the company will begin intimating customers.

“As we expand across the country and welcome more owners to the community, we definitely want everyone to experience what it feels like to ride and own a connected & intelligent scooter. And get a hang of the possibilities that lie in the near future. We don’t want the cost of a subscription pack to come in the way of the connected experience”, said Ather about its decision to extend this free subscription to customers.

Stating that ‘connectivity and EVs go hand in hand’, Ather Energy chief Tarun Mehta said Ather customers can expect ‘several changes’ as the start-up works to improve quality, rebuilds the system UI and adds more features to the scooters.

Ather recently rolled out the Atherstack Borg (10.2.0) OTA update for 450X and 450 Plus owners, and the most prominent feature added with this update is theft and tow detection. Other enhancements include an improvement in the accuracy of live location, addition of Ather Grid charging sessions in the ride logs with added support for Ather Grid 2.0 and Bluetooth staying connected even when the dashboard restarts. In terms of bug fixes, the network icon disappearance issue is said to be resolved, and Ather promises there will no further instances of navigation continuing despite the scooter being parked.

Ather Energy is ramping up its operations across India as electric two-wheeler sales continue to rise with every passing day. Thanks to hefty state subsidies, the Ather 450X and 450 Plus are now even more affordable than before, and presently retail for their lowest prices anywhere in India in the state of Maharashtra. The manufacturer is now working on ramping up production capacity at its plant to 500,000 units a year by FY2023 (up from the 1.1 lakh unit capacity at present. By April 2022, Ather plans to have 500 charging points across India, and will set up shop in 50 cities, which will include several Tier-II locations. That number is set to rise to 100 cities by April 2023.

Also read: Why Ather Energy thinks sharing fast-charging tech will boost e-two-wheeler sales in India

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ather 450

Ather 450X, 450 Plus receive additional features with latest over-the-air update: Find out what’s new

Oct 01, 2021
Ather 450X, 450 Plus receive additional features with latest over-the-air update: Find out what’s new
Ather Energy eyes Tier 2 expansion, maxing production post 'spectacular' FAME 2 subsidy rise

Ather Energy

Ather Energy eyes Tier 2 expansion, maxing production post 'spectacular' FAME 2 subsidy rise

Jun 15, 2021
Gujarat EV policy impact: Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X now most affordable in Ahmedabad

Ather Energy

Gujarat EV policy impact: Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X now most affordable in Ahmedabad

Jul 02, 2021
Ather Energy channels its inner Tesla, banks on Impact report to strengthen portfolio and brand

Ather Energy

Ather Energy channels its inner Tesla, banks on Impact report to strengthen portfolio and brand

Jul 29, 2021
Why Ather Energy thinks sharing its fast-charging tech will boost electric two-wheeler sales in India

Ather Energy

Why Ather Energy thinks sharing its fast-charging tech will boost electric two-wheeler sales in India

Aug 10, 2021
Maharashtra EV policy impact: Ather 450X, 450 Plus now most affordable in Mumbai, Pune

Ather Energy

Maharashtra EV policy impact: Ather 450X, 450 Plus now most affordable in Mumbai, Pune

Jul 30, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021