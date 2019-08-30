Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
Ather Energy unveils a new home charging point called the Ather Dot

The company will only be selling the Ather Dot to its Ather 450 customers in Chennai & Bengaluru.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 21:54:37 IST

Electric mobility company Ather, which has been selling e-scooters in India, has unveiled a new home charging point called the Ather Dot.

The company will only be selling this product to its Ather 450 customers in Chennai & Bengaluru. Ather said that it has been making changes to its intelligent scooter Ather 450 and one of them is to take the charger off-board. The company said that this would help in weight distribution and improve vehicle dynamics as well.

The Ather Dot is equipped with surge protection and will work only with an Ather scooter. It comes with features such as auto cut-off and app integration to let charging continue overnight unattended. The Ather Dot is said to take 4 hours and 30 mins for up to 80 percent SOC while 0 percent to 100 percent will take 5 hours and 15 mins.

Ather will be providing a paid installation service of the Ather Dot for Rs 1,800, which is said to include standard installation, consumables, and labour charges. The Ather Dot can also be manually installed with the installation manual provided with the Ather Dot.

Ather Energy had launched its Ather 340 and Ather 450 smart electric scooters in India back in 2018. While the more powerful 450 has been priced at Rs 1.13 lakh on-road, the 340 is priced at Rs 1.02 lakh on-road.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

