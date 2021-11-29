Monday, November 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Ather Energy commissions second plant to ramp up production to 400,000 units amid surging e-scooter demand

The second Ather Energy plant will also be based in Hosur, and will have a yearly production capacity of 280,000 units; set to go live in 2022.


Amaan AhmedNov 29, 2021 14:04:58 IST

Witnessing remarkable growth in sales over the last five months, Ather Energy has today announced it will set up a second plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, to scale up production and meet surging demand for the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X electric scooters. The second Ather plant, which will be in the vicinity of the facility that went live earlier in 2021, will have a total annual production capacity of 280,000 electric scooters, which will give Ather Energy a cumulative annual production capacity of 400,000 units – that’s nearly four times the start-up’s current production capacity of 120,000 units.

The second Ather plant is expected to go live in 2022, and the company says it has committed an investment of Rs 650 crore towards ‘enhancing operational efficiency and production capacity’. In its statement, Ather also says the new facility will focus on lithium-ion battery manufacturing. Tech2 has reached out to Ather Energy for specific inputs on the plant itself, and we’ll update this story when we have them.

The second Ather plant will have an annual production capacity of 280,000 scooters. Image: Ather Energy

The second Ather plant will have an annual production capacity of 280,000 scooters. Image: Ather Energy

This announcement comes at a time when all electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country are witnessing overwhelming demand for their products post the revision of FAME-II subsidy for electric two-wheelers and the rollout of state-specific EV subsidies. In its statement, Ather Energy says sales have grown by 20 percent every month since November 2020, and that bookings for the 450 Plus and 450X have grown four-fold between April and October this year. In fact, Ather Energy had its best month yet in terms of sales in October, when it sold close to 2,800 units, according to analytics firm JMK Research; a 12-fold increase over its figures in October 2020.

On 17 November, Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta had tweeted an image of the first Hosur facility, noting how the plant had gone from hosting 600-700 scooters to having zero holding inventory.

Commenting on the second plant, Mehta said the current facility is already working at full capacity in the face of heightened demand, and that next year, Ather will be India’s leading maker of EVs.

“The EV demand has been shooting up across the country, and customers are coming in expecting electric scooters to wow them. This customer expectation is why our 450 series of electric scooters - the 450X and 450 Plus is seeing massive demand as it is the best electric scooter in the country today. Our experience centres are scaling up rapidly, and our retail footprint is set to grow by six times in the coming quarters. So, within just ten months of opening our current facility, we find ourselves already operating at full capacity. We are commissioning the second plant to be ready for 2022. With this capacity expansion, Ather is well on its way to becoming the country's largest EV producer by next year”, said Mehta.

Having only been present in Bengaluru initially, Ather Energy is today present in 23 cities across India, and plans to set up a total of 150 experience centres in 100 cities by March 2023. Its Ather Grid fast-charging network comprises of over 200 charging points across the country at present, and Ather is already collaborating with Hero MotoCorp to help India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer incorporate its fast-charging system into Hero’s upcoming electric two-wheelers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ather Energy

Ather’s Diwali gift to customers: Free Connect Pro subscription for all Ather 450X, 450 Plus and 450 owners

Nov 05, 2021
Ather’s Diwali gift to customers: Free Connect Pro subscription for all Ather 450X, 450 Plus and 450 owners
Ather 450X, 450 Plus receive additional features with latest over-the-air update: Find out what’s new

Ather 450

Ather 450X, 450 Plus receive additional features with latest over-the-air update: Find out what’s new

Oct 01, 2021
Ather Energy eyes Tier 2 expansion, maxing production post 'spectacular' FAME 2 subsidy rise

Ather Energy

Ather Energy eyes Tier 2 expansion, maxing production post 'spectacular' FAME 2 subsidy rise

Jun 15, 2021
Gujarat EV policy impact: Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X now most affordable in Ahmedabad

Ather Energy

Gujarat EV policy impact: Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X now most affordable in Ahmedabad

Jul 02, 2021
Ather Energy channels its inner Tesla, banks on Impact report to strengthen portfolio and brand

Ather Energy

Ather Energy channels its inner Tesla, banks on Impact report to strengthen portfolio and brand

Jul 29, 2021
Why Ather Energy thinks sharing its fast-charging tech will boost electric two-wheeler sales in India

Ather Energy

Why Ather Energy thinks sharing its fast-charging tech will boost electric two-wheeler sales in India

Aug 10, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021