Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Aston Martin will electrify 90 percent of its model range by 2030, PHEVs to arrive first

Aston Martin is working on a plug-in hybrid version of the DBX SUV, and will also launch the Valkyrie hypercar with a hybrid powertrain.


OverdriveFeb 26, 2021 13:48:34 IST

Another British luxury carmaker, after Jaguar Land Rover, has announced plans to shift its line-up to electric propulsion in the wake of the British government announcing a ban on the sale of ICE-vehicles after 2030. In Aston Martin's case, it plans to have 90 per cent of its range of cars fully electrified by 2030 but will still provide ICE-cars to customers outside its home market of the UK. Plug-in hybrids will come first under Aston's 'Project Horizon' transformative business plan, before a full-electric Aston Martin is launched, ostensibly around 2025.

Aston Martin will benefit quite greatly from a recently announced technical partnership with Mercedes-Benz, who also owns a 20 per cent stake in the brand.

The first electrified product will be the Aston Martin DBX plug-in hybrid SUV coming in 2023, which is reported to pair the AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a 134 hp electric motor. It is a similar setup that's reported to be planned for the Mercedes-AMG 63e and 73e-badged models, with over 700 hp on tap in cars like the upcoming AMG GT 4-door 63e and S63e, and over 800 hp in the 73e versions thanks to an uprated electric motor.

Aston Martin will electrify 90 percent of its model range by 2030, PHEVs to arrive first

The plug-in hybrid version of the Aston Martin DBX SUV is expected to debut in 2023. Image: Aston Martin

However, Aston hasn't ruled out using its own hybrid 3.0-litre V6, the TM01, which in the limited production, mid-engine Valhalla supercar is said to produce nearly 1,000 hp. Though, confusingly, the Mercedes deal could open avenues for a powertrain sourced from the German company as well.

Other reports suggest that the first electrified Aston to arrive will be the Valkyrie hypercar, which will use a Cosworth-developed 6.5-litre V12 paired with an electric motor from Rimac, with power outputs claimed at over 1,160 hp and 900 Nm, while it's said to rev to past 10,500 rpm.

Meanwhile, plans for the electrified Rapide E have been dropped, as well as the all-electric Lagonda sub-brand. Aston Martin will likely have all-electric replacements ready for the next generation of DB11, Vantage and DBS name tags, though that appears to be quite far away at this point.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Electric vehicles

Amazon India deploys Mahindra Treo Zor EVs in its delivery network across seven major cities

Feb 23, 2021
Amazon India deploys Mahindra Treo Zor EVs in its delivery network across seven major cities
Ford will go all-electric in Europe by 2030, turn German plant into EV production base

Ford

Ford will go all-electric in Europe by 2030, turn German plant into EV production base

Feb 18, 2021

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021