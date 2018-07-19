Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Reuters 19 July, 2018 09:22 IST

Aston Martin unveils a hybrid electric flying vehicle at Farnborough Airshow

Aston Martin believes it could corner the market for luxury flying vehicles in the future.

James Bond would love it. Aston Martin, the maker of the luxury sports cars favoured by the fictional British spy, has now come up with a futuristic personal aircraft it has dubbed “a sports car for the skies”.

Volante Vision Concep.

Volante Vision Concept

Aston Martin unveiled the three-seater hybrid-electric vehicle this week at the Farnborough Airshow and, though the concept remains, for now, the stuff of science fiction, believes it could help one day to revolutionise travel.

The Volante Vision Concept design has vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities and will be able to hit speeds of around 200 miles per hour (322 kph), “so you can go from the centre of Birmingham to the centre of London in about 30 minutes,” Aston Martin’s Simon Sproule told Reuters.

Aviation and technology leaders are working to make electric-powered flying taxis a reality, including Airbus, US ride-sharing firm Uber and a range of start-ups including one backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, called Kitty Hawk.

Aston Martin believes it could corner the market for luxury flying vehicles in the future.

“The same way that you have Uber and you have an Aston Martin, you’ll have ‘Uber in the skies’ and you’ll have ‘Aston Martin in the skies’,” said Sproule, adding that such an aircraft won’t come cheap.

“This is clearly a luxury object — it’s a sports car for the skies — so pricing is going to be commensurate with that, so certainly into the seven figures.”

"Feels like a fighter jet"

The company has partnered with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce to develop the concept vehicle, including artificial intelligence-powered autonomous capabilities.

“It feels like a fighter jet but at the same time it has the Aston Martin luxury,” said David Debney, chief of future aircraft concepts at Rolls-Royce.

Commenting on how to pilot the vehicle, Cranfield’s Helen Atkinson said, “You’ve got to detect what’s going on in the external environment and then turn that around incredibly quickly in the computer system with the artificial intelligence built in to actually achieve the necessary level of autonomy.”

Separately at Farnborough, Rolls-Royce unveiled plans for a flying taxi — an electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) vehicle which could carry four to five people at speeds of up to 250 miles (400 km) per hour for approximately 500 miles.

The company said it was starting a search for partners to help develop a project it hopes could take to the skies as soon as early next decade.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Flying Taxi

Rolls Royce unveils hybrid flying taxi that will take to the skies by 2019-end

Jul 18, 2018

Flying Taxi

Rolls-Royce developing technology for flying taxis, on the look out for partners

Jul 16, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: England's 1966 World Cup hero Geoff Hurst believes Harry Kane-led team can win tournament

Jul 09, 2018

Uber Updates

Uber to roll-out new tools to make pickups efficient for both riders and drivers

Jul 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Uber executive Liane Hornsey resigns following allegations of racial discrimination made by anonymous group

Jul 11, 2018

discrimination

Uber being investigated for alleged gender discrimination on grounds of pay

Jul 17, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018