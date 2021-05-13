Thursday, May 13, 2021Back to
Aprilia SXR 125 launched in India at Rs 1.16 lakh, costs Rs 10,000 less than SXR 160

The Aprilia SXR 125 packs a smaller engine than the SXR 160, and also misses out on the anti-lock braking system.


tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2021 12:19:49 IST

A little over five months on from the launch of the Aprilia SXR 160, the Aprilia SXR 125 has arrived, priced at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), which makes it around Rs 10,000 less expensive than the SXR 160. As its name clearly states, this is an Aprilia SXR with a smaller engine – it has got a 124.45 cc, single-cylinder engine (the same one that powers the Aprilia SR 125) making 9.52 hp and 9.2 Nm of torque. Those figures are notably lower than those of the SXR 160, which has a 160cc engine with a total output of 10.9 hp and 11.6 Nm of torque.

Smaller engine aside, the SXR 125 is nearly identical to the SXR 160 in every other way. The dimensions remain the same as the bodywork is unchanged, and it gets the same all-LED lighting setup, USB charging port, digital instrument cluster with optional Bluetooth connectivity, a telescopic fork, an adjustable rear monoshock and 12-inch alloy wheels.

The Aprilia SXR 125 is notably less powerful than the SXR 160, and also misses out on ABS. Image: Aprilia

The Aprilia SXR 125 is notably less powerful than the SXR 160, and also misses out on ABS. Image: Aprilia

Just like the SXR 160, the SXR 125, too, gets a 220 mm front disc brake, and a 140 mm rear drum brake. However, one key change is the SXR 125 misses out on the SXR 160’s anti-lock braking system (ABS), and instead gets a combi-braking system (CBS), which is the norm for scooters with engine sizes below 125cc.

Colour options, too, remain the same as the SXR 160, so the SXR 125 can be had in Matt Black, Glossy White, Matt Blue and Glossy Red schemes.

In terms of rivals, the Aprilia SXR 125 has to face the Suzuki Burgman Street. However, at Rs 84,371 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), the Suzuki costs Rs 32,000 less, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Aprilia is able to find takers at what is undoubtedly a lofty price.

