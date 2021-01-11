Monday, January 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Apple reportedly in talks with Hyundai to make its first-ever autonomous electric car

Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc will apparently sign a partnership deal for self-driving car as early as March, and start production by 2024 in the US.


FP TrendingJan 11, 2021 19:16:25 IST

Apple Inc recently revealed that they have plans of entering the automotive world with a fully-electric car. Following the revelation, Hyundai Motor Group reportedly disclosed that it is in talks with the Cupertino giant to produce its first EV. Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc will apparently sign a partnership deal for self-driving car as early as March, and start production by 2024 in the US, according to a report by Korea IT News.

Another report by the Financial Times reported that Hyundai is in talks with a variety of global carmakers, thus playing down its certainty over the potential partnership.

Apple reportedly in talks with Hyundai to make its first-ever autonomous electric car

Representational Image

After dropping a hint about being in conversation with Apple, Hyundai later tried to rectify its comments stating that they are getting requests for potential co-operation from various companies about autonomous electric vehicles.

According to news agency Reuters, before Hyundai amended their comments, had said that the companies planned to build the cars at Kia Motors' factory in Georgia, or invest jointly in a new factory in the United States to produce 1,00,000 vehicles by around 2024. The full annual capacity of the proposed plant would be 4 lakh vehicles.

Hyundai too recently reported about Hyundai Motor Group's aim to lead the EV movement and introduced an all-new dedicated EV platform that will underpin a range of upcoming Hyundai, Kia as well as Genesis EVs.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple says that executives' yearly bonuses will depend on social and environmental values

Jan 06, 2021
Apple says that executives' yearly bonuses will depend on social and environmental values
Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: 2 months in, still the flagship to beat

Apple iPhone 12 pro review

Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: 2 months in, still the flagship to beat

Jan 04, 2021
Caviar launches AirPods Max Gold Edition, priced close to Rs 80 lakh: All you need to know

AirPods Max

Caviar launches AirPods Max Gold Edition, priced close to Rs 80 lakh: All you need to know

Dec 31, 2020
Apple is currently working on a foldable iPhone that is likely to launch in 2022-23: Report

Apple

Apple is currently working on a foldable iPhone that is likely to launch in 2022-23: Report

Dec 31, 2020
Apple pulls down Vybe Together app from App Store for violating COVID-19 rules

Vybe Together

Apple pulls down Vybe Together app from App Store for violating COVID-19 rules

Dec 30, 2020
Apple, Google deplatform Parler over lack of moderation; app has been drawing Trump supporters after Twitter crackdown

NewsTracker

Apple, Google deplatform Parler over lack of moderation; app has been drawing Trump supporters after Twitter crackdown

Jan 11, 2021

science

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021
Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Gaganyaan mission

Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Jan 11, 2021