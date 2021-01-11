FP Trending

Apple Inc recently revealed that they have plans of entering the automotive world with a fully-electric car. Following the revelation, Hyundai Motor Group reportedly disclosed that it is in talks with the Cupertino giant to produce its first EV. Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc will apparently sign a partnership deal for self-driving car as early as March, and start production by 2024 in the US, according to a report by Korea IT News.

Another report by the Financial Times reported that Hyundai is in talks with a variety of global carmakers, thus playing down its certainty over the potential partnership.

After dropping a hint about being in conversation with Apple, Hyundai later tried to rectify its comments stating that they are getting requests for potential co-operation from various companies about autonomous electric vehicles.

According to news agency Reuters, before Hyundai amended their comments, had said that the companies planned to build the cars at Kia Motors' factory in Georgia, or invest jointly in a new factory in the United States to produce 1,00,000 vehicles by around 2024. The full annual capacity of the proposed plant would be 4 lakh vehicles.

Hyundai too recently reported about Hyundai Motor Group's aim to lead the EV movement and introduced an all-new dedicated EV platform that will underpin a range of upcoming Hyundai, Kia as well as Genesis EVs.