Ampere Electric’s Magnus and Zeal e-scooters now cost less than Rs 50,000 in Gujarat

Benefiting from the Gujarat EV policy, the Ampere Magnus and Zeal now cost less than Rs 50,000 in the state.


Press Trust of IndiaJul 06, 2021 18:15:56 IST

Ampere Electric on Tuesday slashed prices of its electric scooters in Gujarat factoring in the state government's added incentives and enhanced subsidy offered by the Centre under FAME-II. Under the new pricing, the company's Magnus will now be available for Rs 47,990, down from Rs 74,990 before the policy rollout and FAME-II revision. Similarly, the Zeal model now costs Rs 41,990, down from Rs 68,990 before (all prices, ex-showroom), Ampere Electric said in a statement.

The significant price cut on the electric scooters in Gujarat follows the EV Policy 2021 announced by the Gujarat government and FAME-II subsidy revision by the Central government, it added.

Both the Ampere Magnus (left) and Zeal have a claimed 75 km range on a full charge.

Recently, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) modified FAME-II and increased the demand incentive for electric two-wheelers (e2W) to Rs 15,000 per kWh, from the earlier uniform subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kWh for all EVs, including plug-in hybrids and strong hybrids except buses. Besides, it also capped incentives for e2W at 40 percent of the vehicle cost, up from 20 percent earlier.

On the other hand, the Gujarat government recently announced a demand incentive of Rs 10,000 per kWh for e2W (limited to Rs 20,000), electric three-wheelers (e3W) and electric four-wheelers (e4W) over and above subsidies available from the central government. The maximum ex-factory prices were capped at Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively, for the three vehicle categories.

"With the revision in price cut, even the large scooters from Ampere Electric have become much more affordable and now priced under Rs 50,000 in Gujarat," the company said.

Ampere Electric Chief Operating Officer Roy Kurian said the government has taken an extraordinary move to make well-built electric scooters more affordable and hence within easy access for a common man.

"At Ampere Electric, we are thrilled to see such initiatives that fosters growth of dependable and reliable mobility solutions in the last mile," he added.

It will also help logistics players in B2B segments to save significantly on their transportation costs and rather utilise this money for business development, Kurian said.

Also read: Okinawa's high-speed electric scooters now start as low as Rs 44,391 in Gujarat

Gujarat EV policy impact: Ather 450X, 450 Plus now most affordable in Ahmedabad

