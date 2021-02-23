Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
Amazon India deploys Mahindra Treo Zor EVs in its delivery network across seven major cities

E-commerce giant has incorporated nearly 100 units of the Mahindra Treo Zor EV into its delivery fleet; aims for 10,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2025.


Press Trust of IndiaFeb 23, 2021 14:17:45 IST

Amazon India and Mahindra Electric on Tuesday announced a partnership under which the e-commerce major has deployed the latter's electric vehicles in its delivery network as part of a commitment towards strengthening electric mobility in the country. Under the partnership, Amazon India has deployed close to hundred Mahindra Treo Zor EVs in seven major cities, the companies said in a joint statement. The cities where the electric three-wheeler, Mahindra Treo Zor have been deployed so far include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow.

These have been deployed with Amazon India's network of delivery service partners, it added.

In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India. These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 1,00,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

"This partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India's progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals," Amazon India said.

Mahindra claims a highest-in-class payload of 550kg for the Treo Zor EV. Image: Mahindra Electric

Commenting on the partnership, Amazon APAC, MENA & LATAM, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment Operations Akhil Saxena said, the company is committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations.

"The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become a sustainability leader in the industry," he said.

Saxena further said, "we continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of ''Made in India'' electric vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders, and this partnership with Mahindra Electric is a testament of our commitment."

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Babu said, "We believe this will redefine India's logistics and last-mile delivery needs and at the same time help Mahindra and Amazon to achieve our sustainability goals."

Treo Zor offers a unique customer value proposition with best-in-industry power of 8 kW, and highest-in-class payload of 550 kg, he added.
"We are happy that this made-in-India electric cargo will contribute towards Amazon’s delivery partner fleet transformation towards EVs in the country," Babu added.

The success of the Treo range of three-wheelers has proved that electric vehicles in the last mile segment is a win-win solution for our customers as well as the larger society, he said.

Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and is powered by an advanced Lithium-ion Battery.

Amazon rival, Flipkart too has announced transitioning completely to the usage of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 as part of its sustainability efforts.

In August last year, the Walmart-owned company had committed to a phased integration of electric vehicles into the entire fleet (directly owned or leased corporate fleets) by 2030.

Flipkart has already deployed EVs in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


