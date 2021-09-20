tech2 News Staff

Having revealed its design a few months ago, Toyota has finally revealed the all-new Toyota Tundra in full. Now in its third generation, the Tundra has undergone its most extensive makeover since 2007, and features vital changes and additions that will enable it to go toe-to-toe with US full-size pick-up market favourites from Ford, Chevrolet and RAM. Not only does the 2022 Tundra sit on a new platform, but also gets all-new engine options as well as a host of tech features that were sorely missed in the second-generation model.

2022 Toyota Tundra design and platform

There’s no getting away from the ginormous radiator grille of the new Toyota Tundra, which is possibly among the biggest ever seen on a road-going passenger vehicle. The overall silhouette of the new Tundra is decidedly boxier, with the sculpted wheel arches adding visual muscle.

The 2022 Tundra is based on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, which also forms the base for the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300. TNGA-F vehicles utilise a ladder-frame architecture, and there are several vital mechanical components the Tundra shares with the new Land Cruiser. Just like the LC 300, the Tundra, too, gets coil springs and a five-link suspension, which will bring enhanced ride quality and result in major savings for Toyota. Other carryover features from the LC 300 include a lockable rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select off-road modes and Crawl off-road cruise control.

There will be two four-door body styles to choose from – the CrewMax and the double cab. Double Cab models will be offered with the choice of a 6.5- or an 8.1-foot bed, while CrewMax models will be offered with either a 5.5- or a 6.5-foot bed. Towing capacity is rated at 12,000 pounds.

Also available is a ‘TRD’ version of the new Tundra, which gets a different radiator grille with an integrated light bar, 2.5-inch Fox dampers with internal-bypass chambers and remote reservoirs and 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tyres. The optional TRD off-road package adds Bilstein dampers, skid plates, electronically controlled rear locking differential and the Crawl off-road cruise control.

2022 Toyota Tundra interior and features

In a considerable change-up over the previous model, the Toyota Tundra now has a more up-to-date interior, with the standouts being a 12.3-inch digital instruments display and a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Toyota’s new Audio Multimedia interface.

Also included are wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others.

2022 Toyota Tundra powertrains

In what may surprise some pick-up truck fans, the Toyota Tundra doesn’t pack a V8 engine option at all. Instead, Toyota is offering two twin-turbo V6 units – a 3.4-litre engine that puts out 389 hp and 649 Nm of torque, and a hybrid version of the same engine, with a total output of up to 437 hp and 790 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and buyers will be able to choose between rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options.

On the safety front, the Tundra is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) grouped into Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5 suite of active safety systems. These include automatic emergency braking, junction turn assistance, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

2022 Toyota Tundra: Market availability

The new Toyota Tundra is set to go on sale in the US before the end of 2021, with prices expected to be in the $36,000 - $60,000 ballpark.

As for India, Toyota is gearing up to introduce the illustrious Toyota Hilux pick-up truck in the coming months.