All-new Suzuki S-Cross revealed in leaked images ahead of world premiere on 25 November

New-generation Suzuki S-Cross completes the transition from chunky, low-slung crossover to upright, square-jawed SUV; India launch may happen late in 2022.


OverdriveNov 15, 2021 12:13:50 IST

The third-generation Suzuki S-Cross has leaked through a set of photos that show the new SUV parked at the firm's stockyard. The new S-Cross is set to make its global debut later this month on 25 November.

The images show that the new Suzuki S-Cross has shed its crossover stance for a more traditional SUV look. There is a high bonnet line now as well as a generally boxier shape to make the S-Cross look more purposeful than before. The face is dominated by an octagonal grille somewhat similar to the one on the Maruti Suzuki XL6, with a thick chrome band and large Suzuki badging cutting across. Also distinctive are large swept-back LED headlamps and an air dam with a silver skid plate.

Spy shots reveal the new S-Cross is about the same size as the current-gen Vitara SUV. Image: SuzukiGarage via Instagram

Spy shots reveal the new S-Cross (left in top image) is about the same size as the current-gen Vitara SUV. Image: SuzukiGarage via Instagram

In profile, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross carries a conservative look with simple body panels and an upswept glasshouse. There's a significant amount of body cladding and what seem like 17-inch dual-tone alloys. The rear is more distinctive with its clear, two-part taillamps, prominent lines on the boot lid and more cladding.

The interiors of the Suzuki S-Cross haven't been seen yet but expect significant changes here too. A larger infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be expected, as well as some form of connected car features. International spec models are also expected to get a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Other notable features are likely to include a sunroof, climate control, auto headlights and wipers, among other things.

The new S-Cross should continue to be based on an updated version of the Suzuki Global C platform and carry over engines already seen elsewhere in the Suzuki line-up. The 1.5-litre K15B petrol should be the base engine option in certain markets with its 105 hp and 138 Nm and pairing with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Also expected is a 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol with around 130 hp and 235 Nm with the same automatic and a six-speed manual. A more advanced form of Suzuki's mild-hybrid tech may make an appearance as well. The turbo-petrol engine option could also be offered with Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel-drive system.

There is no word yet on the new Suzuki S-Cross' India launch. With a new mid-sized SUV co-developed with Toyota in the works, Maruti Suzuki might see challenges in fitting two similarly sized cars into the market. If the new S-Cross does come to India, expect it to be launched here by late 2022 priced between Rs 9 and 14 lakh.

Image source: suzukigarage via Instagram

