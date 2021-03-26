Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

All-new Skoda Superb to debut in 2023, confirms CEO Thomas Schafer

The fourth-generation Skoda Superb is currently being developed alongside the new Volkswagen Passat.


OverdriveMar 26, 2021 11:54:25 IST

At the company’s 2021 annual press conference, Skoda CEO Thomas Schafer has announced that the next generation of the Skoda Superb will debut globally in 2023. The new flagship is expected to continue with its notchback sedan shape and is being developed alongside the next iteration of the Volkswagen Passat. The fourth-gen Skoda Superb is expected to be based on a new development of the Volkswagen Group's MQB architecture and should be larger than its predecessor, both inside and out.

As is the current trend with sedans, the new Superb could be positioned as a sportier car than before and could adopt many of the newest Skoda design cues. These should include a larger grille, slim headlamps and stronger bodylines although the general shape should remain intact.

All-new Skoda Superb to debut in 2023, confirms CEO Thomas Schafer

Design sketch of current-gen Skoda Superb shown for representation. Image: Skoda

On the inside, Skoda's new horizontally themed design can be expected with fewer buttons, a large free-standing touchscreen and a more minimalistic centre console. A slew of connected car features and tech like head-up display and driver aids can be expected too.

The current range of engine options should continue with improvements in efficiency and power outputs. The plug-in hybrid version introduced with the recent facelift is expected to be improved to offer a greater electric range. Expect the fourth-gen Skoda Superb to be launched in India soon after it goes on sale globally. Despite's Skoda-Volkswagen's push towards greater localisation, we expect the Superb to continue as a CKD option, given the small numbers this segment generates.

The current Superb launched in its facelifted guise in India last year with a 2.0-litre, 190 hp and 320 Nm turbo-petrol engine.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia Pro makes world premiere, has a longer wheelbase than the standard Octavia

Mar 12, 2021
Skoda Octavia Pro makes world premiere, has a longer wheelbase than the standard Octavia

science

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021
Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021