At the company’s 2021 annual press conference, Skoda CEO Thomas Schafer has announced that the next generation of the Skoda Superb will debut globally in 2023. The new flagship is expected to continue with its notchback sedan shape and is being developed alongside the next iteration of the Volkswagen Passat. The fourth-gen Skoda Superb is expected to be based on a new development of the Volkswagen Group's MQB architecture and should be larger than its predecessor, both inside and out.

As is the current trend with sedans, the new Superb could be positioned as a sportier car than before and could adopt many of the newest Skoda design cues. These should include a larger grille, slim headlamps and stronger bodylines although the general shape should remain intact.

On the inside, Skoda's new horizontally themed design can be expected with fewer buttons, a large free-standing touchscreen and a more minimalistic centre console. A slew of connected car features and tech like head-up display and driver aids can be expected too.

The current range of engine options should continue with improvements in efficiency and power outputs. The plug-in hybrid version introduced with the recent facelift is expected to be improved to offer a greater electric range. Expect the fourth-gen Skoda Superb to be launched in India soon after it goes on sale globally. Despite's Skoda-Volkswagen's push towards greater localisation, we expect the Superb to continue as a CKD option, given the small numbers this segment generates.

The current Superb launched in its facelifted guise in India last year with a 2.0-litre, 190 hp and 320 Nm turbo-petrol engine.