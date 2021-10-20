Wednesday, October 20, 2021Back to
All-new Range Rover world premiere scheduled for 27 October, first teaser of fifth-gen SUV released

The fifth-generation Range Rover is expected to retain the silhouette and stance of the outgoing model but will be based on the new, electrification-ready MLA architecture.


tech2 News StaffOct 20, 2021 15:07:55 IST

The all-new Range Rover will make its world premiere on 27 October, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed as it gives the world a glimpse of the brand-new SUV with a couple of teasers. In a blurry profile shot, the British marque has confirmed the new Range Rover – now in its fifth generation – will retain the imposing stance and squared-off silhouette of the outgoing SUV, and the design changes it’ll receive will be more evolution than revolution. The second teaser shot provides a glimpse of the rectangular, jewel-like horizontal embellishments for the grille.

The fifth-generation Range Rover will replace the fourth-gen model, which has been on sale for nearly a decade now, having been introduced in 2012. In the words of Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer at Jaguar Land Rover, the new Range Rover will have “peerless character” and will be “the most desirable Range Rover ever created”.

What’s known at this point is that while the new Range Rover will look familiar on the outside, it will be completely new under the skin. It will be based on Jaguar Land Rover’s MLA architecture, which has been developed for electrification, so while the Range Rover will be offered with petrol and diesel engines at launch, plug-in hybrid and full-electric powertrains will also be incorporated into the new Range Rover in the coming years.

The fifth-gen Range Rover will be based on JLR's MLA architecture. Image: Land Rover

The fifth-gen Range Rover will be based on JLR's MLA architecture. Image: Land Rover

While the luxury aspect of the Range Rover will certainly be further dialled up, the new-gen SUV is expected to feature JLR’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Like the current model, the new Range Rover is expected to be offered in standard- and long-wheelbase forms, and with a variety of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, as well as a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine for a high-performance variant. Some versions are also likely to feature rear-wheel steering. An all-electric Range Rover is expected to debut in the coming years.

Orders for the new Range Rover will also open on the day of its debut, and the SUV is set to be launched in India sometime in 2022. The current Range Rover – shipped in as a CBU import – is priced from Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 4.38 crore (ex-showroom), and the fifth-gen SUV will almost certainly move further up the price ladder.

