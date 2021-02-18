Overdrive

The seventh-generation 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 is finally official, as is its novel swan-neck rear wing that's set to join the ranks of the duck tail and whale tail on the list of best Porsche spoilers ever, and it's everything we'd expected it to be and then some – especially with a sub-7-minute lap at the Nürburgring that outdoes its elder sibling, the GT3 RS.

Weighing in more than 100 kg under a base Carrera at just 1,418 kg at the kerb, the stripped out GT3 continues the line's traditions with its 4.0-litre flat six-cylinder motor staying naturally aspirated (from the 911 GT3 Cup race car), putting out 510 hp and 470 Nm, and revving to a 9,000 rpm redline – higher than the race car’s 8,400 rpm limiter. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed PDK automatic, with a gear lever designed to look like a manual shifter.

The headline figures stand a little improved for this rear-wheel driven 911, with a 0-100 kph time of 3.4 seconds (3.7 seconds for the MT), and a top speed of 318 kph. But the real news is that this new 992-gen GT3 has lapped the Nordschleife 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor, the 991.2-gen GT3, as well being a second or so quicker than the 918 Spyder, as well as the previous-gen GT3 RS! The lap time? A blistering 6 minutes, 55.2 seconds for the same lap distance as those cars, while the Nürburgring official lap timing has changed since, and by the new measurement standards, the new 911 GT3 still posted a sub-7 minute time of 6 minutes, 59.9 seconds with development driver Lars Kern behind the wheel.

Contributing to its immense pace, despite only a marginal bump in power (10 hp/34 Nm), is the development that's gone into every other area of the car, from its suspension setup, to the aero, increased track width, tyre width and its new (optional) Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R rubber. The new GT3 ditches the McPherson strut front setup in favour of a 911 RSR race car-derived double wishbone setup, which promises even more precision and stability.

Of course, the rear seats are removed, the windows are lightweight glass, the hood is made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic, the wheels are lighter forged items, and the exhaust is up to 10 kg lighter too. The swan-neck rear wing is manually adjustable and offers up to 160 percent the downforce generated by the old GT3. As ever, a Touring model is confirmed already, which will ditch the rear wing for more casual road users who still want the simplified, pure experience of a GT3.