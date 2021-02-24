tech2 News Staff

The all-new, 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-class has made its world premiere, marking the fifth generation of Mercedes’ popular luxury sedan. Despite the monumental market shift towards SUVs and crossovers, the C-Class has continued to be a key pillar for Mercedes-Benz globally. The fourth-gen C – which came out in 2014 – found over 2.5 million buyers worldwide, but now, seven years later, it is set to be replaced by the fifth-generation C-Class, which is bigger, more luxurious and draws heavily from its much bigger sibling, the new S-Class.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class images reveal key design details

One look at the new C-class confirms Mercedes-Benz’s decision to bring it more in line with its bigger sedans, the E-class and S-class. There are several touches that lend the new C the air of a much larger sedan. The new C-Class’ LED headlights can be equipped with the brand’s advanced Digital Light tech (just like the new S-class), and the grille features several small three-pointed stars.

While its silhouette isn’t too far removed from that of the outgoing model, the new C has a flatter nose, a strong shoulder line, pull-type door handles and slim LED tail-lights that mirror the design of those seen on the new S-class. To help distance it from the A-class Limousine (which will be launched in India on March 25), the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is 65mm longer than its predecessor, with 25mm going into the longer wheelbase.

It’s based on the same Modular Rear Architecture as the E-Class and S-Class, which means it also retains its rear-wheel-drive setup.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class’ interior promises a mini-S-class experience

Apart from its design and styling, the new C-Class also aims to replicate the new S’ interior experience. It features a 12.3-inch digital instruments display, a head-up display, ambient lighting, five jet turbine-inspired AC vents, a tablet-style 11.9-inch central touchscreen and the second-generation MBUX infotainment system, which adds the Hey Mercedes voice assistant, compatibility for over-the-air updates and ‘augmented video’ software that projects a digital rendering of the car’s surroundings to ease navigation. Additionally, the new C-Class is more spacious for back seat passengers, offering 21mm of extra legroom and 13mm more headroom.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class engine and gearbox options

The unique thing with the fifth-gen C-Class will be that all versions – including standard and performance – get four-cylinder engines. There is a range of 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, along with a plug-in hybrid versions with up to 100km of pure-electric range. The AMG versions, which will also be powered by a hybridised four-cylinder engine, will be unveiled later. A 9-speed automatic is standard, and select markets will also get versions with all-wheel-drive.

Expected 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India launch and price

With Mercedes-Benz India having its hands full with launches that are overdue (think A-class Limousine and second-gen GLA), it’s unlikely that the new C-Class will arrive in India anytime soon. That said, Mercedes-Benz India has promised it has lined up a total of 15 launches for 2021 – including some we may not have seen coming – and the new C-Class will certainly make its way here in due course. When it does arrive, expect it to inch closer to the Rs 50 lakh mark, as Mercedes will try to create some breathing space between the A-class Limousine and the new C-class.