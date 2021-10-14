tech2 News Staff

The all-new 2022 Lexus LX 600 SUV has made its global debut a few months on from the reveal of the new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser, which it shares most of its mechanicals with. Essentially a more luxurious take on Toyota’s iconic off-roader, the LX 600 brings a few more goodies to the table as it is targeted at a slightly different buyer set. Aside from evolutionary design changes on the outside, the new LX 600 is significantly lighter than the outgoing SUV, and packs vital interior changes and added equipment.

Based on the GA-F platform, which is part of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) family, the new Lexus LX 600 sports new LED headlights, a massive ‘spindle’ grille and a full-width LED light bar at the rear. It is almost the same size as the outgoing SUV, so it retains what Lexus refers to as ‘the golden ratio’ of a 2,850 mm wheelbase, and the approach, departure and ramp-over angles are the same as that of the outgoing model.

To further boost its off-road capabilities, Lexus has fitted the LX 600 with a Multi-Terrain Select system that features Deep Snow and Auto drive modes, a Multi-Terrain Monitor system that provides the driver a clearer view of the SUV’s surroundings using an underbody camera and a revised Crawl Control system, to help maintain a steady speed as needed when off-roading.

Additionally, the LX 600 is 200 kg lighter than the outgoing model and has a lower centre of gravity as well. To further strengthen the SUV’s performance off-road, Lexus has equipped the LX 600 with an adaptive variable suspension, which also brings active height control with three settings for vehicle height while the vehicle is in motion (Normal, Hi1 and Hi2) and a Low setting to ease vehicle ingress and egress.

Major changes are seen on the inside, where the Lexus LX 600 features a full-digital instruments display, a fingerprint-enabled engine-start button and a dual-touchscreen setup – a first for Lexus. The upper screen is a 12.3-inch display that houses infotainment controls, while the lower 7-inch display shows the climate control settings. When off-roading, the upper screen turns into a display for the feed from Multi-Terrain Monitor cameras, and the lower screen displays the vehicle status in real-time to make life easier for the driver.

For the first time, the LX will also be available in a four-seater ‘Executive’ variant, which is equipped with captain chairs (featuring concave headrests, seatbacks, and cushions) that can be reclined up to 48 degrees, a powered leg rest that extends from under the front seat, rear entertainment screens, ceiling-mounted AC vents and a dedicated rear-seat console.

In select markets, Lexus will also offer the new LX in ‘F Sport’ guise with 22-inch wheels, retuned dampers and more settings for the suspension and steering. There’s also an ‘Off-Road’ version of the new LX with three diff locks, but that is exclusive to the Japanese market.

Like the Land Cruiser, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 drops the older SUV’s 5.7-litre petrol V8, and instead gets a new twin-turbo engine – a 3.5-litre petrol V6 making 415 hp and 650 Nm of torque. Those figures are higher than those of the outgoing V8, which is good news, considering the new engine will also be notably more fuel-efficient. A 10-speed automatic is standard, as is all-wheel-drive.

While there’s still no clarity on if the Toyota Land Cruiser will return to the Indian market, it’s almost a given that the new Lexus LX 600 will be introduced here in the time to come. Expect to see the LX 600 in India sometime in 2022, with a price tag of close to Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom).