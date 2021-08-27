tech2 News Staff

The new-generation Indian Chief range of motorcycles has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 20.76 lakh. Succeeding the heritage-style Chief motorcycles introduced years ago, the 2022 India Chief line-up adopts a more minimalistic look, and comprises a total of three variants – Chief Dark Horse (starts at Rs 20.76 lakh), Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse (starts at Rs 21.40 lakh) and Indian Super Chief Limited (starts at Rs 22.82 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). Each variant is available in a choice of three colours, with the price varying for each version by a few thousand rupees.

All three motorcycles are powered by an 1,890 cc air-cooled engine that makes 162 Nm of torque and are equipped with a circular, four-inch Ride Command touchscreen system and three ride modes – Sport, Standard and Tour.

Standard on all three motorcycles is a 46 mm telescopic fork up front, and adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back. All three bikes are fitted with Pirelli Night Dragon tyres and have 300 mm disc brakes front and back, but it’s only the Chief Dark Horse that rides on 19-inch wheels – the other two variants ride on 16-inch wire-spoke wheels shod in chunkier tyres. The Super Chief Limited also gets a large windshield and saddlebags.

The new Chief line-up features a 15.1-litre fuel tank, preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting and keyless ignition among other features. The bikes have a wheelbase of 1,626 mm and seat height of 662 mm. The Chief Dark Horse weighs 304 kg (wet), which is a considerable reduction over the previous-gen Chief Dark Horse.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Chief range in the country, Polaris India Pvt Country Manager Lalit Sharma, said, "As an ode to this brand on its 100th anniversary, we have launched the new Chief line-up of motorcycles today that will excite every ardent cruiser enthusiast in India with their technological prowess, timeless elegance and modern performance."