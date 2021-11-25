Overdrive

The next generation of the Hyundai Verna, also sold as the Accent in numerous global markets, has been spotted testing under camouflage for the first time. The sedan is expected to make its debut in its home market of South Korea before it launches in other markets such as India.

The heavily camouflaged prototypes don't reveal much but it is apparent that the next Hyundai Verna will sport a much sharper look. The Verna is expected to follow the latest Sensuous Sportiness design theme that first debuted on the Sonata globally and has since made its way to the new Elantra. So, expect the 2022 Verna to sport a large wide grille which merges with heavily detailed lighting and bodywork with numerous cuts and creases. The rear can also be expected to sport wide two-part taillamps with full-width lighting.

The 2022 Hyundai Verna is expected to carry over an improved version of the current car's platform, which should free up more interior space. Expect to see a dash with a wraparound effect and a slated centre console and a pair of floating screens. The latest Hyundai tech and convenience features like ADAS, connected car tech, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera and a sunroof should be feature highlights.

While international-spec cars may get electrified powertrains, the Verna in India is expected to carry on with its current set of engine and gearbox options. in the present Hyundai Verna, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 116 hp of power and 144 Nm of torque whereas the 1.0-litre turbo unit ups this to 121 hp and 172 Nm. The naturally aspirated engine comes mated with a six-speed manual as standard and a CVT option is also available, while the turbo-petrol engine gets a seven-speed DCT only. The 1.5-litre diesel engine pairs with a six-speed manual that makes 116 hp and 250 Nm, a torque converter automatic is also offered with the diesel engine.

The 2022 Hyundai Verna should launch in India by mid- to late-2022 and will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and upcoming models such as the Skoda Slavia, Toyota Belta and Volkswagen Virtus. Prices should see a Rs 40,000 to 50,000 increase over the current car.

