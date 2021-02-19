Overdrive

Honda has taken the wraps off the third generation of the Honda HR-V (known as the Vezel in Japan). The HR-V sits below the CR-V in the brand's SUV hierarchy and has long been rumoured to enter the Indian market. While there is still no confirmation on that happening, the global model has moved along significantly in its looks and the technology it packs.

The new HR-V carries a more angular, straight-edged look than the model it replaces. This new design direction had debuted with the e:concept in 2020 and many of that EV SUV's traits have carried over here. There is a flat, body-coloured grille with slim upswept LED headlights and a prominent honeycombed air dam below. Along the sides, the HR-V stands out with its coupe-like silhouette and tight bodywork with a large glass area. At the rear is where the HR-V seems most flamboyant, thanks to the clear-lens LED taillamps with their connecting LED light strip. The raked rear windscreen ends in a compact boot lid and a prominent rear skid plate.

On the inside, the new HR-V follows the newest trends in Honda's interior design with its horizontally themed layout, its stepped middle section and full-width AC vents, the compact climate controls as seen on the City and a floating 8-inch touchscreen. The gear lever console also features a unique chrome strip that ends in the driver footwell, while a familiar Honda steering wheel and instrument cluster are other additions, Uniquely, the HR-V also features a knob to control airflow from the vents that also get a diffused air setting. Notable features are a 9-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, powered tailgate, heated steering wheel, 18-inch dual-tone alloys and rear AC vents. There is also a full suite of connectivity features and Honda’s Sensing advanced driver assistance systems.

The HR-V will get Honda's new e:HEV hybrid system that debuted in the new Jazz globally, although numbers for this version haven't been revealed. Alongside this, there will be a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that puts out 129 hp and 153 Nm, a derivative of the engine found in the India-spec City and paired with the same CVT automatic. An AWD version will also be offered in select markets.

If the Honda HR-V were to come to India, it would go up against the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.