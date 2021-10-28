Thursday, October 28, 2021Back to
All-new Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250 launched in India, priced from Rs 1.38 lakh: Check specs, features

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250 are both powered by a new, oil-cooled 250 cc engine that makes 24.5 hp and 21.5 Nm of torque; both bikes get single-channel ABS.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2021 14:12:26 IST

Exactly two decades on since the arrival of the original Pulsar, Bajaj Auto has today launched the all-new Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250, the biggest motorcycles yet under the Pulsar sub-brand. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is a naked streetfighter style motorcycle that’s priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, while the semi-faired Bajaj Pulsar F250 is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both new Pulsars, in Bajaj’s words, follow the ‘sculptural purity’ design principle, and giving them a stronger sense of identity is a new LED projector headlight, flanked by reverse-boomerang LED daytime running lights. Both Pulsars employ chunkier tyres (100/80 R17 at the front, 130/70 R17 at the rear), have bigger disc brakes (300 mm up front, 230 mm at the rear) with single-channel ABS.

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 (left) and N250 will be available in a single shade each. Image: Bajaj Auto

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 (left) and N250 will be available in a single shade each. Image: Bajaj Auto

Seat height for both the Pulsar N250 and F250 (which employ a new tubular frame) is rated at 795 mm, wheelbase is rated 1,351 mm and ground clearance is pegged at 165 mm. Fuel tank capacity is 14 litres for both bikes. Up front, both the Pulsar N250 and F250 employ a 37 mm telescopic fork, and at the back is a new monoshock. Kerb weight for the Pulsar N250 is rated at 162 kg, while the Pulsar F250 weighs 164 kg.

At the heart of both the Pulsar N250 and F250 is a new, oil-cooled, 249 cc DTS-i engine that has a peak output of 24.5 hp and 21.5 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Also new on the Pulsar F250 and N250 is an ‘Infinity Display’ instrument console, which is devoid of bezels and houses a gear position indicator, a distance-to-empty readout, a range indicator and a clock. A USB mobile charging slot is located near the fuel tank flap.

