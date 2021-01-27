Wednesday, January 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

All govt-owned vehicles that are more than 15 years old will be taken off the streets by 1 April 2022

As per the approved proposal, for personal vehicles, the green tax could be levied on vehicles older than 15 years.


OverdriveJan 27, 2021 10:35:27 IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the proposed vehicle scrappage policy, a legislation that has been mulled over for a few years now and one that could noticeably affect car-buying and usage patterns in the country. This aside from its direct effects of reduced vehicular pollution and increased demand for automobiles.

As per the approved scrappage policy, which comes in to effect April 1 2022, all government-owned vehicles that are more than 15 years old will be taken off the streets. A more far-reaching development for road users is the proposed green tax policy being approved alongside the scrappage scheme. As per this proposal, transport vehicles older than 8 years could be taxed from 10 to 25 per cent of the road tax. For personal vehicles, the green tax could be levied on vehicles older than 15 years.

All govt-owned vehicles that are more than 15 years old will be taken off the streets by 1 April 2022

Trucks parked at APMC Truck Terminal. Image: PTI Photo

The quantum of green tax will be calculated once vehicles come in to renew fitness certificates. Some exceptions are being made, city buses will be charged a lower green tax while personal vehicles renewing registrations in highly polluted cities will be charged a higher rate of tax, of up to 50 per cent. The degree of taxation will be based on fuel and vehicle type as well.

This ruling will also spur the growth of electrification and alternate fuel vehicles. Strong hybrids, electric vehicles and those running on alternate fuels like CNG, ethanol, LPG, etc. are set to be exempted from this green tax. Also free from this are farm and agricultural equipment like tractors, tillers and harvesters. This policy is set to be implemented at the national level, the proposal has now been sent to state governments for consultation before formal notification is made.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

InMyOpinion

Union Budget 2021: Defer timelines for Phased Manufacturing Program for EVs, automakers need time to set up facilities

Jan 25, 2021
Union Budget 2021: Defer timelines for Phased Manufacturing Program for EVs, automakers need time to set up facilities

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021