All-electric Audi e-tron GT makes world premiere; has a range of up to 487km

The 800V architecture allows the e-tron GT to charge at up to 270 kW and add 100 km of range in 5 min or charge the battery from 5 to 80 percent in 23 minutes.


OverdriveFeb 10, 2021 12:25:47 IST

Audi has revealed its new flagship electric car, the Audi e-tron GT. The e-tron GT is a four-door coupe that is meant to showcase the latest that the brand has to offer in terms of electrification. For reference, the e-tron GT is being produced alongside the R8 at Audi's specialised facility in Böllinger Höfe. Mechanically, the e-tron GT draws heavily from the Porsche Taycan. The e-tron GT will be available in two versions at launch, the e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT. Both are powered by two electric motors, one on each axle and are fed by an 85 kWh battery via an 800V electric architecture. The two-speed transmission that improves acceleration or efficiency in the Taycan makes an appearance here too.

All-electric Audi e-tron GT makes world premiere; has a range of up to 487km

Audi e-tron GT

In standard operation, the e-tron GT quattro puts out 476PS and 630 Nm which increases to 530PS for a 2.5s boost when launch mode is activated. In the RS e-tron GT, the combined output is 598PS which goes up to 646PS in boost mode. Torque here is 830 Nm. The quattro can do 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1s while the RS does it in 3.3s, both in boost mode. Top speed is limited to 245 kmph(quattro) and 250 kmph(RS). The two motors on each axle give the e-tron GT torque vectoring capabilities, with the torque being constantly distributed across axles and which Audi says follows the principles of the original quattro AWD setup. The e-tron is largely AWD, the rear motor is switched off only in the efficiency drive mode.

The usable 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is made up of 33 modules arranged in two levels so as to free up passenger legroom. This arrangement in the floor of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), an EV architecture co-developed by Porsche and Audi, allows for an almost 50:50 weight distribution. There are two manual levels of energy recuperation or an auto mode, each capable of harvesting up to 265 kW. Most regular driving needs don't require the physical brakes, which are only applied during heavy braking inputs. Four-separate coolant circuits cool the battery while the e-tron GT comes standard with a heat pump to improve range. The WLTP range estimate for the e-tron GT quattro is 488 km which drops to 472 km for the RS e-tron GT. The 800V architecture allows the e-tron GT to charge at up to 270 kW. This can add 100 km of range in 5 min or charge the battery from 5 to 80 percent in 23 minutes. An 11 kW AC charger is also available for overnight charging with a 22 kW setup to be added later.

2021-audi-e-tron-gt-04

On the inside, the dash features a crisper interpretation of current Audi interiors with the central touchscreen placed higher along the well-defined dash contour.

As for the suspension set up for the e-tron GT, the EV architecture has its usual benefits of a low centre-of-gravity and optimum axle-load distribution. Aluminium springs and dampers are standard on the quattro with a rear-axle differential lock and the Audi Drive Select drive modes. Optionally available here but standard on the RS is a three-chamber air-suspension and a variable rear-axle differential lock. Both versions can also be optioned with rear-wheel steering. Steel disc brakes are standard in the base trim with a tungsten carbide coating as an option, standard on RS. Carbon ceramics can be optioned on both versions as well. Using two control units and amplifiers in theluggage compartment, the optional e-tron sport sound plays synthesized sounds via two speakers outside and inside the car depending on the drive mode selected.

The e-tron GT debuts a more flowing interpretation of the current Audi design language. This theme is set to be a standard fixture on Audi's EVs in the future and combines aero efficiency with the traditional GT proportions of a wide track, low roofline, long wheelbase and large wheels. The bearded Audi grille is blanked out and used as a sensor housing but is finished in body colour for the first time. Other highlights are the carved-in bonnet for better visibility and the sharp lines along the sides and the heavily dropping roofline, 17mm lower than the Audi A7 Sportback. The segmented matrix LED lighting setup is seen here as well. On the inside, the dash features a crisper interpretation of current Audi interiors with the central touchscreen placed higher along the well-defined dash contour. The centre stack is tilted towards the driver who is faced with a familiar RS steering wheel and the virtual cockpit digital instrumentation. The interiors are done up in sustainable materials and offer a second row bench. Notably, the physical controls for the climate control have returned.

The Audi e-tron GT is set to go on sale in Germany in spring 2021 with a base price of € 99,800 or Rs 87.82 lakh for the quattro and € 138,200 or Rs 1.21 crore(before taxes and duties) for the RS. With Audi India setting the stage for the e-tron SUV to finally come to India, expect to eventually see e-tron GT here as well.

