Friday, April 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

A golden opportunity for Tesla to start making electric vehicles in India: Gadkari

Tesla will have the support of the authorities if it manufactures vehicles in India, said Nitin Gadkari.


Press Trust of IndiaApr 16, 2021 17:11:17 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said American electric car major Tesla has a golden opportunity to set up its manufacturing facility in India given the country's thrust on e-vehicles. Tesla is already sourcing various auto components from Indian automakers and setting up base here would be economically viable for it, Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gadkari said while addressing a session at the Raisina Dialogue. "I will suggest them (Tesla) that it will be golden opportunity for them to start manufacturing facility in India because as the automobile components are concerned, already Tesla is taking a lot of components from the Indian manufacturers. So, there will be availability," the minister said.

At the same time, the Indian market will be good for Tesla also, he added.

Gadkari exuded confidence that given the improvement in Indian products, within two years India would be capable of producing e-vehicles of Tesla's standard.

"So, in the interest of Tesla, I suggest them that you start manufacturing as early as possible. It will be beneficial for you," Gadkari said.

A golden opportunity for Tesla to start making electric vehicles in India: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said Tesla can make industrial clusters and create and develop its own vendors here. Image: Tesla

He said as far as manufacturing elsewhere and only marketing in India was concerned, the company was free to do it but "if they manufacture here in India, we will support them."

He also said Tesla can make industrial clusters and create and develop its own vendors here.

"They can export a lot of vehicles from India and as compared with the other countries, it will be economically viable," the minister said.

The government has a special thrust on e-vehicles and such vehicles will be easily available in six months to one year span and the scenario will change, he said.

"It is good for them (Tesla). I request them and suggest them, but it is up to them to decide about it. But meanwhile, within two years whatever the e-vehicles we are getting into the market from Indian companies, they will be up to the mark of Tesla," he asserted.

The minister added that at a preliminary stage Tesla wants to start marketing, beginning with Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

Post approval to the vehicles scrapping policy, "within five years India will be number one manufacturing hub for electric vehicle in the world", he said.

The minister noted that steel, aluminium, copper and rubber will be for easily available from scrapped vehicles for recycling and added that mass production will make electric vehicles economically viable.
Gadkari further said he will be requesting government departments and public undertakings to purchase e-vehicles.

The minister emphasised that India has the potential to become the largest EV (electric vehicle) producer in the world in the next five years.

Gadkari has been pushing for green fuel and electric vehicles for cutting India's huge Rs 8 lakh crore crude imports.

Earlier this year, Tesla registered its Indian arm. Tesla Inc co-founder and chief executive Elon Musk had in October 2020 said the company will enter the Indian market in 2021.

The Maharashtra government had earlier said it is looking for potential investment from Tesla in the state and has held discussions with the company.

Besides, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had in February said Tesla would set up a manufacturing unit in the state.

Talking about economic stress on account of COVID, Gadkari said the government will win the economic war with multiple steps it has initiated like promotion of ethanol, methanol and bio CNG, among others.
Ethanol economy, he said, will be taken to Rs 5 lakh crore in five years.

He also said he had asked automakers to make flex engines like in the US, Canada and Brazil.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tesla

Tesla delivered 4,99,550 cars to customers in 2020; Elon Musk says it is a 'major milestone' for the company

Jan 04, 2021
Tesla delivered 4,99,550 cars to customers in 2020; Elon Musk says it is a 'major milestone' for the company
Tesla sets up its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru, Karnataka govt confirms company’s R&D centre, assembly plant will be set up soon

Tesla

Tesla sets up its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru, Karnataka govt confirms company’s R&D centre, assembly plant will be set up soon

Jan 13, 2021
Tesla India is expected to debut in India next month; might start deliveries from June 2021

Tesla India

Tesla India is expected to debut in India next month; might start deliveries from June 2021

Dec 28, 2020
Autonomous driving claims its first fatality

tesla

Autonomous driving claims its first fatality

Jul 01, 2016
Elon Musk hints that Tesla will have a 'partial presence' in India by 2019

Tesla

Elon Musk hints that Tesla will have a 'partial presence' in India by 2019

Nov 04, 2018
Tesla in discussion with Government of India for relaxed import restrictions

Tesla in discussion with Government of India for relaxed import restrictions

Jun 16, 2017

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021