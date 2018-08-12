Sunday, August 12, 2018 Back to
7-seater Maruti Suzuki Solio spotted while testing, may rival Datsun Go+

The front end looks very Japanese, thanks to a short bonnet and a thick, chrome-slat grille.

The spied images that you see below are that of the Suzuki Solio. This particular model is the 7-seater version which is being speculated to be a more premium offering compared to the Wagon R, an MPV that will be positioned below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Representational image.

While there is no confirmation from Maruti Suzuki on whether they have any plans to launch the 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India or is this a part of global validation that many automobile manufacturers conduct around the world.

Leaked images of Suzuki Solio. Image: Rushlane

The new-gen Suzuki Solio that has already been launched in Japan is said to be based on the same lightweight Heartect platform that underpins the new Swift, Dzire, Baleno and also possibly the upcoming new-gen Ertiga.

Leaked images of Suzuki Solio. Image: Rushlane

The front end looks very Japanese, thanks to a short bonnet and a thick, chrome-slat grille. The rear door slides open to access the rear bench. The Solio can seat up to five occupants. The interior is as funky as the exterior, featuring a centrally mounted instrument cluster and centre console-mounted gear stick. A touchscreen infotainment system is available in the top trims. Internationally, the Solio is available in with a 1.2-litre petrol motor with mild hybrid technology. The engine produces 91PS and 118Nm. Transmission options include AMT and CVT gearboxes.

This seven-seater derivative of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR will lock horns with the likes of the Datsun Go+ and also the upcoming Renault Kwid MPV that has already started testing in India.

