2021 Tata Safari launch on 22 February

Tata Motors’ 7-seat flagship SUV will be available with a 170hp diesel engine and manual and automatic gearbox options.


Amaan AhmedFeb 04, 2021 12:16:06 IST

It’s official: the 2021 Tata Safari will be launched on February 22, with deliveries of the flagship 7-seat SUV also set to begin on the same day. In a statement released today, Tata Motors has opened bookings for the new Safari, with the booking amount set at Rs 30,000, and test drives have commenced, too.

2021 Tata Safari: Interior, dimensions and powertrain

In terms of size, the new Tata Safari is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier (which it shares its Omega architecture with), and distinguishes itself with a new chrome grille, larger 18-inch alloy wheels and a more upright tail section. 

The Safari mirrors the Harrier’s dashboard layout, but features an oyster white colour scheme and an ash wood insert on the dash. The Safari will be offered in 6- and 7-seat forms, with the 6-seat version getting captain chairs for the middle row, and will also feature an electronic parking brake, front, side and curtain airbags, terrain response modes and a panoramic sunroof. A total of six trim levels will be on offer - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. At launch, the automatic gearbox version will only be available in XM, XZ and XZ+ trims. 

2021 Tata Safari launch on 22 February

The 2021 Tata Safari launch on 22 February. Image: Tata Safari

The 2021 Tata Safari gets the company’s Intelligent Real-Time Assist (iRA) suite of features. iRA – which is available on the Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz iTurbo – packs a host of connected car features such as geo-fencing, real-time vehicle tracking, remote lock/unlock, headlight operation and immobilisation, to name a few. The system will receive over-the-air updates, and also packs navigation by What3Words.

The Safari will have the same 170hp, 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel that powers the Harrier, and will also borrow the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic from the 5-seat SUV. Tata has also previously said the Safari’s Omega architecture can accommodate a four-wheel-drive system, and that it will consider producing a 4x4 version of the new Safari if there is sufficient demand.

2021 Tata Safari expected price and rivals

As for the new Tata Safari’s price, expect it to sport a Rs 1 lakh premium over the 5-seat Harrier, with the top-spec automatic version set to be priced upwards of Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, the 2021 Tata Safari will only have to contend with the Hector Plus and the XUV500, but Mahindra is readying the next-gen XUV500 for launch in the coming months. Also expected later this year is Hyundai’s new 7-seat SUV based on the second-gen Creta.

After the Safari, Tata Motors is lining up the HBX mini-SUV for launch in the coming months.

