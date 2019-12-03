Tuesday, December 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV facelift launched in India at Rs 52.75 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV in India at Rs 52.75 lakh ex-showroom for the base GLC 200 petrol


OverdriveDec 03, 2019 14:16:51 IST

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV here at Rs 52.75 lakh ex-showroom. This is for the base GLC 200 petrol, the GLC 220d starts at Rs 57.75 lakh. A three year/40,000 km Star Ease maintenance package can be had for Rs 66,000. The GLC is Mercedes' largest-selling SUV in India, and its second-most popular model here, after the LWB E-Class. The model was first launched in 2016 and this is a mid-life update.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV facelift launched in India at Rs 52.75 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC

The GLC now gets a new BSVI compliant engine line-up. The GLC 220d gets the OM654 2.0-litre diesel, same as the one seen on the C-Class and E-Class, which makes 194PS at 3,800 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,600 - 2,800rpm. Mercedes claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.9s and a 215 kmph top-speed for this version. The petrol GLC now gets the less powerful 200 series motor, although it's the new M 264. Outputs are 197PS at 5,500 to 6,100rpm and 320Nm from 1,650 to 4,000rpm. The performance numbers are very similar to the diesel, 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8s and a 217 kmph top-speed. Both engines come paired with the new nine-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC interior

The GLC is also equipped with the Mercedes Me suite of connected car tech. This system uses an onboard SIM to all for functions like SOS warnings, one-touch roadside assistance, remote control of function like lock/unlock, car locator, vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, real-time vehicle diagnostics and so on. All of this info will be available to owners via an app on their smartphones. This SUV is also the first Mercedes to get the onboard virtual assistant based MBUX infotainment. This system allows for more seamless control of vehicle functions via the new touchscreen infotainment screen and the 'Hey Mercedes' voice prompt which can recognize a range of commands. Everything from controlling the HVAC, windows, audio, lighting, voice calling and so on can be accessed through this. Further, this also features a new hard-disk-based navigation system.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

The GLC now has a new grille and redesigned headlamp elements with Mercedes' Multibeam technology. To complement the cosmetic tweaks the GLC now gets restyled bumpers and more detailed taillamps reminiscent of the new GLE. The SUV now sports newly designed alloy wheels of 19-inches. The interiors get a new instrument cluster, different trims and the 10.25-inch infotainment as seen on the facelifted C-Class. Notable features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, wireless-charging, rear sun-blinds, 64-colour mood-lighting, Pre-Safe, an active parking assist, TPMS and so on. There are six colour, and two upholstery options.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020: From Maruti Suzuki to Kia, all the electric vehicles expected at the show

Nov 29, 2019
Auto Expo 2020: From Maruti Suzuki to Kia, all the electric vehicles expected at the show
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso first drive: quirky, but competent

First Drive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso first drive: quirky, but competent

Nov 27, 2019
BSVI Mahindra XUV300 launched in India at Rs 8.30 lakh, will be available in petrol only

Mahindra XUV300

BSVI Mahindra XUV300 launched in India at Rs 8.30 lakh, will be available in petrol only

Dec 03, 2019
Formula 1: Six-time champion Lewis Hamilton won’t rule out future move to Ferrari from Mercedes

SportsTracker

Formula 1: Six-time champion Lewis Hamilton won’t rule out future move to Ferrari from Mercedes

Dec 02, 2019
Formula 1 2019: Valtteri Bottas emerges fastest in first practice of Abu Dhabi GP; Sebastian Vettel spins out

Formula 1 2019

Formula 1 2019: Valtteri Bottas emerges fastest in first practice of Abu Dhabi GP; Sebastian Vettel spins out

Nov 29, 2019
Formula 1 2019: Max Verstappen's resurrection, rare Mercedes retirement and other talking points from Brazilian Grand Prix

Formula One

Formula 1 2019: Max Verstappen's resurrection, rare Mercedes retirement and other talking points from Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov 18, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com