Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV here at Rs 52.75 lakh ex-showroom. This is for the base GLC 200 petrol, the GLC 220d starts at Rs 57.75 lakh. A three year/40,000 km Star Ease maintenance package can be had for Rs 66,000. The GLC is Mercedes' largest-selling SUV in India, and its second-most popular model here, after the LWB E-Class. The model was first launched in 2016 and this is a mid-life update.

The GLC now gets a new BSVI compliant engine line-up. The GLC 220d gets the OM654 2.0-litre diesel, same as the one seen on the C-Class and E-Class, which makes 194PS at 3,800 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,600 - 2,800rpm. Mercedes claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.9s and a 215 kmph top-speed for this version. The petrol GLC now gets the less powerful 200 series motor, although it's the new M 264. Outputs are 197PS at 5,500 to 6,100rpm and 320Nm from 1,650 to 4,000rpm. The performance numbers are very similar to the diesel, 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8s and a 217 kmph top-speed. Both engines come paired with the new nine-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.

The GLC is also equipped with the Mercedes Me suite of connected car tech. This system uses an onboard SIM to all for functions like SOS warnings, one-touch roadside assistance, remote control of function like lock/unlock, car locator, vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, real-time vehicle diagnostics and so on. All of this info will be available to owners via an app on their smartphones. This SUV is also the first Mercedes to get the onboard virtual assistant based MBUX infotainment. This system allows for more seamless control of vehicle functions via the new touchscreen infotainment screen and the 'Hey Mercedes' voice prompt which can recognize a range of commands. Everything from controlling the HVAC, windows, audio, lighting, voice calling and so on can be accessed through this. Further, this also features a new hard-disk-based navigation system.

The GLC now has a new grille and redesigned headlamp elements with Mercedes' Multibeam technology. To complement the cosmetic tweaks the GLC now gets restyled bumpers and more detailed taillamps reminiscent of the new GLE. The SUV now sports newly designed alloy wheels of 19-inches. The interiors get a new instrument cluster, different trims and the 10.25-inch infotainment as seen on the facelifted C-Class. Notable features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, wireless-charging, rear sun-blinds, 64-colour mood-lighting, Pre-Safe, an active parking assist, TPMS and so on. There are six colour, and two upholstery options.

