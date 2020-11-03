Tuesday, November 03, 2020Back to
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched in India starting at Rs 76.7 lakh, bookings now open

The car offers Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual driving modes, and a simplified AMG Dynamics ESP system with basic and advanced modes.


OverdriveNov 03, 2020 16:29:21 IST

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India. Prices for the AMG coupe-SUV start at Rs 76.70 lakh, ex-showroom. Notably, this is the first AMG car to be locally assembled at the Mercedes-Benz India plant in Chakan near Pune. Bookings have begun already and can be made online or at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is powered by an AMG-tuned 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. Software updates have added 23PS to this motor, which now makes 390PS and an unchanged 520 Nm. The GLC 43 can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9s and go on to a 250 kmph top-speed. This unit pairs with the AMG 9-speed TCT gearbox and the 4Matic AWD system with its rear-biased 31:69 torque split.

There are Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual drive modes to chose from, as well as a simplified AMG Dynamics ESP system with its Basic and Advanced modes.

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe. Image: Mercedes

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe differentiates itself from the standard GLC visually with its vertically slatted Panamericana grille, AMG-specific front bumper with a more prominent lip, 19-inch AMG wheels, and a more aggressive rear bumper with diffuser inserts. Of course, the changes that came with the facelift have carried over here as well. There are six-colour options to choose from.

On the inside, there are more supportive AMG sports seats, the flat-bottomed suede-trimmed AMG wheel with the AMG display buttons being an optional extra, and different leather and suede finished interior trim with red highlights. The 12.3-inch instrument cluster features AMG-specific graphic as does the 10.25-inch infotainment screen, now with MBUX. Notable features are the matrix LED lighting with an auto high beam, Burmester audio, adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, ambient lighting, dual-zone air conditioning, wireless charging and the Mercedes Me suite of connected car features.

The Star Ease service packages for the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe start from Rs 85,500.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz AMG models to be assembled locally in Chakan plant in Pune soon 

