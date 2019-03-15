Overdrive

Yamaha India has launched the 2019 MT-15 in India at Rs 1.36 lakh. Based on the YZF- R15 minus the fairing and the MT15 slots below the entry level supersport. The MT-15 is priced Rs 2,650 above the FZ-25.

The MT-15 also features the same, deltabox chassis and the 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine. It produces 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm. Yamaha has made a slight change to the steering geometry. The rake is the same as the R15 but the trail is shorter. The rear sprocket is also larger at 52 teeth compared to the R15s 48 teeth

2019 Yamaha MT-15 naked roadster with 155 cc engine launched at Rs 1.36 lakh

The design is in line with the bigger bikes in MT series of motorcycles that Yamaha sells, like the MT-09 and MT-10. The MT-15's headlamp, for instance, has a similar theme and is designed in a three-part layout, with the LED position lights flanking the centrally mounted, single projector beam headlamp.

The tank is chunky and has well-defined knee recesses. The seat is a single piece unit and the tail section short.

The bike also borrows cycle parts from the YZF-R15 V3 such as the wheels, telescopic fork, and a 282 mm disc brake up front. Single-channel ABS is standard.

However, in order to keep costs in check, the MT-15 has a box-section swingarm.

The lack of a fairing and it's mounting brackets translates to a lower kerb weight as well.

The Yamaha MT-15 will rival the KTM 125 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

