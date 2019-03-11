Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA with six ride modes launched in India at Rs 15.16 lakh

Interested customers can book the Triumph Tiger 800 XCA by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Overdrive Mar 11, 2019 18:00:42 IST

Triumph Motorcycles have launched the top of the line 800cc ADV offering, XCA in India, priced at Rs 15.16 lakh, ex-showroom.

Interested customers can book the Tiger XCA by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Triumph dealerships across the country will commence deliveries of the 2019 Tiger XCA in the next few weeks. Triumph's latest offering in the ADV space will lock horns with the Honda Africa Twin and the BMW F 850 GS.

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCA. Image: Triumph India

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCA. Image: Triumph India

The 2019 Tiger 800 XCA comes with ride modes such as Street, Off-road, Rain, Sport, Off-road Pro and Individual. This ADV offering rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. Doing suspension duties are WP 43 mm USD forks with 220 mm travel in front and a monoshock with 215 mm travel.

The 2019 Tiger 800 XCA comes with ride modes such as Street, Off-road, Rain, Sport, Off-road Pro and Individual. Image: Triumph India

The 2019 Tiger 800 XCA comes with ride modes such as Street, Off-road, Rain, Sport, Off-road Pro and Individual. Image: Triumph India

Powering the ADV is a three-cylinder, liquid-cooled 800 cc engine that makes 94 PS of power and 79 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Tiger XCA has a 800 cc engine that makes 94 PS of power. Image: Triumph India

The Tiger XCA has a 800 cc engine that makes 94 PS of power. Image: Triumph India

"With more than 1000 Tigers already on the road, Triumph Tiger undoubtedly is the largest premium adventure motorcycle in India. We are proud to launch the Tiger 800 XCA today which adds to our already strong adventure offering to Indian audiences.", commented Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India.

Triumph's latest offering in the ADV space will lock horns with the Honda Africa Twin and the BMW F 850 GS. Image: Triumph India

Triumph's latest offering in the ADV space will lock horns with the Honda Africa Twin and the BMW F 850 GS. Image: Triumph India

He further added, "The new Tiger 800 has undergone years of research and development and is the best adventure-ready Tiger ever built. Triumph has developed a host of major new technology and performance updates designed to enhance the new Tiger 800 XCA's capability both on and off-road"

Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


