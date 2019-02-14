tech2 News Staff

Triumph India has launched its 2019 Street Twin at Rs 7.45 lakh, ex-showroom, and its 2019 Street Scrambler for the price tag of Rs 8.55 lakh, ex-showroom on Valentine's Day.

The 2019 Triumph Street Twin along with the Street Scrambler are being brought to the country through the CKD route.

Both the bikes have undergone mechanical changes and have received some cosmetics updates as well.

Triumph has also increased the seat height of the Street Twin by 10 mm, by adding an additional 10 mm of padding to improve comfort. So seat height now stands at 760 mm.

The company dealerships across the country have already started accepting bookings for the same for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The deliveries of the new motorcycles will commence in a few weeks. After launching 16 Triumph Experience Centres across India the brand now will soon be adding a 17th center in Guwahati, by March 2019.

The Street Twin and the Street Scrambler are powered by the same liquid-cooled 900 cc parallel-twin Bonneville engine with high torque power paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. However, the torque numbers remain unchanged at 80 Nm.

The bikes come with a high revving engine with "exciting soundtrack".

The bikes rev to an additional 500 rpm from previous generation Street Twin. The rev range of the Scrambler now redlines at 7,500 rpm.

The power output of the 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler now stands at 65 PS as opposed to 55 PS earlier as per Overdrive.

Triumph has upgraded the front fork by increasing travel to 120mm and added new Brembo four-piston calipers for the front disc.

Though the 2019 Triumph Street Twin has undergone some cosmentic changes, they are extremely subtle and only a trained eye would be able to instantly notice the restyled wheels, side panels and the new logo.

Also as part of the update, the Street Twin now gets a new Matte Black colour scheme and the Street Scrambler now receives the new set of graphics.

The new Street Twin is considered as a major step forward for Triumph's most successful custom classic.

The 2019 Triumph Street Twin will be available in three colour options, Korosi Red, Jet Black, Matt Ironstone. Internationally, Triumph has also introduced two new custom kits for the Street Twin, one a minimal Urban Ride kit, and the other a Cafe Custom kit.

The Triumph Street Scrambler comes in colour options such as the Fusion White, Cranberry Red and Khaki Green with Matt Aluminium sporting a Jet Black coach lining.

There will be a total of 120 accessories offered on the 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler for more rugged usage and also everyday usability.

Along with the switchable traction control and ABS, both the bikes will be offered with two new riding modes - Road and Rain.

The first ride reviews of the 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler and the 2019 Triumph Street Twin are out by Overdrive.

