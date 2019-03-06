Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Tata Buzzard SUV, the seven-seater variant of the Harrier showcased

The Tata Buzzard is based on the OMEGA platform which is a derivative of the Land Rover's D8 platform.

Overdrive Mar 06, 2019 16:46:30 IST

Tata Buzzard SUV - the seven-seater variant of the Tata Harrier, has been unveiled today at the ongoing 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Buzzard was codenamed as the H7X and was developed alongside the H5X, which took production shape this year as the Harrier.

tata buzzard-1024

Like the Tata Harrier, the Buzzard, too, is based on a platform derived from the Land Rover Discovery Sport, and adopts Tata's Impact 2.0 design language. Visually, the Tata Buzzard looks similar to the Harrier, donning the slim LED DRLs, a honeycomb grille, flared wheel arches and the three-dimensional taillights. It is about 62mm longer than the Harrier though, to accommodate the third row of seats.

The Buzzard is based on the OMEGA platform which is a derivative of the Land Rover's D8 platform. Powering the new seven-seater SUV will be the same Fiat Multijet 2 derived Kryotec diesel engine, however, it will be tuned to have a higher output of 172PS, similar to the Jeep Compass. The engine be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, but unlike the Compass, Tata will also have the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission that it has sourced from Hyundai.

There is no official word from the manufacturer about the launch of the Tata Buzzard, however, we expect the Tata's seven-seater to go on sale in India by this festive season, weeks after the launch of the Altroz.

Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


