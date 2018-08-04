Saturday, August 04, 2018 Back to
2018 Honda Amaze prices hike by Rs 20,600 for base variant, Rs 10,600 for others

Honda has been getting an overwhelming response after launching the new Amaze sedan in India markets.

The second-generation Amaze sedan, which was launched by Honda Cars in India this year, has now witnessed a price hike, which has made the sedan premium go up by Rs 20,600 depending upon the variant.

The 2018 Honda Amaze, which was launched at a special price, is available in six variants in both petrol and diesel, which also includes automatic variants of the compact sedan. The V CVT, which is the top petrol variant is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh whereas the top diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh. This variant sees a hike of Rs 10,600.

The New Honda Amaze

The other five variants of the Amaze Petrol include S CVT, VX MT, V MT, S MT and E MT which are priced at Rs 7.30 lakh, 7.57 lakh, 7.09 lakh, 7.49 lakh and Rs 5.59 lakh respectively. The five diesel variants excluding the top variant mentioned above are S CVT, VX MT, V MT, S MT, and E MT which are priced at Rs 8.39 lakh, 8.67 lakh, 8.19 lakh, 7.59 lakh and 6.69 lakh respectively. The prices mentioned above are all India Ex-showroom prices.

All of them have a seen a hike. Only the base variant E, both the diesel and petrol models have seen a Rs 20,600 hike. The prices for the rest have been increased by Rs 10,600.

Honda Cars India has been reportedly getting an overwhelming response after launching the new Amaze sedan. As of July 2018, a total of 10,180 customers had purchased the Amaze, which is the highest monthly sales for a Honda model in India.

The 2018 Amaze brings a new design as compared to the previous generation. The biggest changes in design show on the front of the car that comes with a muscular bumper and new grille design as compared to previous generation Amaze.

