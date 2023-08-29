Toyota unveils India’s first flexi-fuel car that can run completely on Ethanol. Here’s why its important

Toyota Motor has made a significant stride by unveiling India’s first car designed to operate completely on ethanol, an alternative fuel source, supplemented by a flex-fuel engine.

This innovation takes the form of a prototype based on the popular MPV model, Innova HyCross. The electrified flex-fuel variant of Innova HyCross is distinctive in its capability to run on ethanol, a renewable fuel derived from organic matter.

Moreover, this MPV is equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack and has the capacity to generate sufficient electric power, enabling the vehicle to function in an EV mode. Notably, this prototype adheres to the latest emission standards, Bharat Stage 6 (Stage 2).

Toyota’s endeavour aligns with India’s vision towards cleaner alternative fuels, which was evident in last year’s introduction of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol by the government.

In a previous milestone, Toyota Motor unveiled India’s premier all-hydrogen electric vehicle, the Mirai, as part of a collaborative venture with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). Operating on pure hydrogen-generated electricity, the Mirai stands out as a true zero-emission vehicle, emitting only water from its tailpipe.

Japanese automotive giants like Toyota Motor and Honda Cars have pioneered the integration of hybrid technology into their Indian lineup. Toyota’s journey began with the Urban Cruiser HyRyder compact SUV, which showcased a robust hybrid technology. This technology subsequently was then used in the new generation of Innova.

India’s heavy reliance on oil imports to fulfil its fuel requirements places a significant strain on the nation’s financial resources. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted that the current expenditure on petroleum imports amounts to approximately ₹16 lakh crore.

By transitioning towards biofuel alternatives like ethanol, derived from renewable sources like sugarcane, there exists a substantial opportunity to curtail these import bills, fostering better self-sufficiency in meeting the country’s fuel demands.

Minister Gadkari emphasized that achieving self-reliance, or “atmanirbhar,” necessitates the elimination of oil imports. The existing import cost, standing at ₹16 lakh crore, underscores the magnitude of the economic impact.

Furthermore, this shift is deemed essential in light of India’s pressing pollution concerns, signalling the urgency of adopting sustainable strategies.

The adoption of biofuels concurrently serves as a vital mechanism for curbing pollution. India’s strategy involves the incorporation of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol, which was introduced last year.

There are plans to double the ethanol quantity by 2025. This measure is projected to result in a 50 per cent reduction in carbon monoxide emissions from two-wheelers and approximately 30 per cent reduction in four-wheelers, in comparison to conventional petrol.