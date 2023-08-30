Tata’s New Home for EVs: Automotive giant rebrands its Passenger EV division as ‘Tata.ev’

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors that oversees the electric vehicle (EV) business, has undergone a rebranding and is now known as Tata.ev.

The new brand identity incorporates both the “Tata” and “ev” names, with the “ev” portion encircled by a dot and a circle. This rebranding was first introduced with the Tiago EV model, which prominently features the “.ev” emblem on its body.

It’s important to note that the Tata.ev brand will exclusively cover passenger electric vehicles and will not include the company’s line of commercial electric vehicles.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., commented on the rebranding, stating,”We are entering a new era with Tata.ev. Our new brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world.”

The reimagined brand identity was created in collaboration with Landor & Fitch, a global company specializing in brand transformation. Accompanying the new brand name, Tata has unveiled a fresh tagline, ‘Move with Meaning,’ which encapsulates the emphasis on sustainability that underpins the Tata.ev business.

The logo’s design features an orbit encircling the “.ev,” symbolizing how Tata.ev operates within a circular ecosystem of human and environmental interaction, all aimed at a brighter future. The branding elements will incorporate the Evo Teal colour.

To minimize the environmental footprint, the print materials displaying the new logo utilize a white background, which reduces ink consumption. Digital materials utilize an all-black backdrop, conserving battery life and energy on digital displays.

In the Indian market, Tata is the clear market leader in the passenger electric vehicle segment, commanding over 70 per cent of the market share. The brand has recently celebrated a significant milestone of achieving 100,000 EVs on the road. Tata’s current EV portfolio comprises models like the Nexon EV Max, Nexon EV Prime, Tiago EV, and Tigor EV.