Italian Bull, Electrified: Lamborghini to unveil its first fully electric EV on August 18

Lamborghini is gearing up to unveil an electric supercar concept on August 18th, just in time for the Monterey Car Week. They’ve given us a sneak peek with a teaser image on social media, showcasing that iconic Lamborghini shape we all know and love.

Even though this is just a concept, it’s a significant step for Lamborghini in the realm of EVs. The Italian automaker laid out its electrification plans two years ago, which will unfold in two distinct phases over the next decade.

By the end of 2024, they plan to introduce gas-electric hybrid versions across their entire lineup. And beyond that, Lamborghini has its sights set on unveiling its very first all-electric model before the decade comes to a close.

So, what does this mean for us in the immediate future? Within the next three years, we can expect plug-in hybrid versions of their Aventador, Huracan, and Urus models. They’ll also treat us to limited-production Sian roadsters.

And as we peer into the future, Lamborghini has something big in store – a brand-new, fully electric fourth model, slated to make its debut sometime before 2030.

This upcoming concept, set to be revealed this week, is likely to drop some hints about that intriguing fourth model. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of Lamborghini’s inaugural hybrid model, the 2024 Revuelto. It’s a powerhouse, sporting a 6.5-litre V12 engine that packs a punch with 813hp. But the hybrid boost comes from three electric motors, combining for a whopping 1,015cv (which translates to around 1,001hp).

What’s really fascinating is that these electric motors are placed strategically – one at the rear and one at each of the front wheels. They draw power from a relatively small 3.8kWh battery pack, nestled in the car’s central tunnel. While that might not sound like much in the world of EVs, it can still push the Revuelto for up to 10km (around 6.2 miles) on all-electric power alone.

Lamborghini, like many high-performance sports car manufacturers, has been cautious in adopting electric drivetrains. They’ve been wary of potentially alienating their dedicated fan base, which has a strong affinity for the roar of V8 and V12 engines, as well as exhilarating speed.

The competition is fierce, with newcomers like Croatia’s Rimac already showcasing their Nevera model, capable of accelerating from zero to 60mph in under two seconds.