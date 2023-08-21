India goes bullish on EVs, boasts 120% growth in EVs, 400% in hybrids

In the latest report from CyberMedia Research (CMR), it’s been revealed that India had an astonishing 120 per cent increase in electric vehicle (EV) adoption during the second quarter of this year.

This surge was led by a whopping 400 per cent rise in hybrid vehicle usage. Also, assistance systems (ADAS) experienced a rapid expansion, shooting up by 350 per cent compared to the previous year. On top of that, the adoption of connected and digital cockpit features in passenger vehicles is steadily gaining ground, crossing the 60 per cent mark. Quite the exciting trends we’re witnessing!

The surge in people adopting electric vehicles (EVs) was all thanks to the introduction of new, more affordable models hitting the market.

According to John Martin, a senior analyst in the smart mobility practice at CMR, automotive manufacturers have been putting their efforts into rolling out electric vehicles equipped with Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These systems bring in cool features like adaptive cruise control, lane centring, and automated lane changes, making driving even smarter and safer.

And it’s not just about the safety features. Vehicles are also getting smarter on the inside with the use of intelligent and connected cockpits. John Martin points out that these advances are a double win: they improve safety for consumers while also pushing forward the ideas of intelligent mobility and environmental sustainability.

The incredible growth in demand for hybrid vehicles, on the other hand, was largely thanks to big players in the industry like Toyota Kirloskar, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda Motors. They’ve been driving the demand for hybrids.

Interestingly, the report highlights that more than 90 per cent of EVs sold in the second quarter of 2023 came equipped with smart connected features. Additionally, around 15 per cent of hybrid vehicles had cool digital cockpits.

By the time this year wraps up, it’s expected that over 5 per cent of passenger vehicles will be fully electric and rocking those ADAS features.

Intriguingly, advanced connectivity and digital cockpit functionalities are projected to snatch up a solid 40 per cent slice of the market share, as per the report. So, it’s safe to say that the roads are getting smarter and more connected, all while our cars are becoming increasingly eco-friendly.