Cruiser Showdown: Harley-Davidson X440 or Triumph Speed 400, which one should you buy?

Harley-Davidson and Triumph Motorcycles have recently made their entry into the sub-500cc motorcycle segment in India, offering their own products at competitive prices. The Harley-Davidson X440 will be manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, while the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be produced by Bajaj Auto in India.

By partnering with local manufacturers, both brands have been able to price their motorcycles aggressively, resulting in similar price ranges for the Harley-Davidson X440 and the Triumph Speed 400.

This has set the stage for a rivalry between the two brands in the Indian market. To assist you in making an informed purchasing decision, we have compared various aspects of these motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Styling

The Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 both boast a neo-retro styling, drawing inspiration from their higher-displacement counterparts. The Harley-Davidson X440 showcases design elements reminiscent of the XR1200, featuring a round headlight with integrated Harley-Davidson branding, a single-pod instrument cluster, a flat handlebar, a step-up seat, a sleek tail section, a side-slung exhaust, and retro-style round indicators.

The entry-level X440 model is equipped with wire-spoke wheels, while the top-tier variant offers diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of colour options, the entry-level Harley-Davidson X440 is available in four themes: Mustard Denim, Metallic Thick Red, Metallic Dark Silver, and Matte Black. The available colour options may vary depending on the chosen variant.

In contrast, the Triumph Speed 400 draws its inspiration from the Speed Twin model and showcases its own unique styling. The motorcycle features a round headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a curvaceous fuel tank with knee recesses, a step-up seat, and a side-slung exhaust.

The classic design elements of Triumph, such as the engine profile with a triangle badge, finned cylinder head, and exhaust header clamps, further enhance the retro look of the Speed 400. The colour palette for this model includes three options: Carnival Red with Phantom Black, Caspian Blue with Storm Grey, and Phantom Black with Storm Grey. Each colour combination adds its own distinctive touch to the overall aesthetic of the motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Engine and power

The Harley-Davidson X440 is equipped with a 440cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine, giving it a displacement advantage over the Triumph Speed 400. This engine generates a maximum output of 27 horsepower and a peak torque of 38Nm.

In contrast, the Triumph Speed 400 utilizes a liquid-cooled setup and is powered by a 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The Speed 400 delivers more power, with a maximum output of 39.5 horsepower and a peak torque of 37.5Nm.

Both motorcycles feature a six-speed gearbox for smooth gear transitions. Additionally, the Speed 400 enjoys a weight advantage, weighing approximately 176 kilograms (kerb weight), while the Harley-Davidson X440 is slightly heavier at 190.5 kilograms (kerb weight).

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Built and construction

The Harley-Davidson X440 features a trellis frame as its foundation, providing a sturdy and lightweight structure. It is equipped with 43mm upside-down front forks and gas-charged twin rear shocks with preload adjustment to handle the suspension duties. Braking on the X440 is managed by single-disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.

Similarly, the Triumph Speed 400 also incorporates upside-down front forks and disc brakes on both wheels for efficient suspension and braking performance. However, the Speed 400 differs in its rear suspension setup, utilizing a rear mono-shock instead of twin-sided springs found on the Harley-Davidson X440. This configuration allows for precise control and stability.

Both motorcycles prioritize reliable suspension and braking systems to ensure a smooth and safe riding experience, although there are slight differences in their rear suspension designs.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Features and creature comforts

The feature list of the Harley-Davidson X440 includes full-LED lighting, a color-TFT display, and a dual-channel ABS. Additionally, the top-spec model is equipped with a Bluetooth module that provides turn-by-turn navigation capabilities.

On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 also features full LED lighting and a dual-channel ABS. However, the British motorcycle offers an additional safety feature with its traction control system. It’s worth noting that the Speed 400 lacks a color-TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity. Instead, it utilizes an LCD screen with an analogue speedometer for its display.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Pricing and variants

The new Harley-Davidson X440 is offered in three different variants, each with its own pricing. The base model is available at a price of Rs. 2.29 lakh, while the mid-spec model is priced slightly higher at Rs. 2.49 lakh. The top-spec variant carries a price tag of Rs. 2.69 lakh.

On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 is available in a single variant, which has been competitively priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh. Additionally, the first 10,000 customers have the opportunity to purchase the Speed 400 at an even lower ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.23 lakh.

All prices here are ex-showroom Delhi.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Which one should you buy?

Although both of these bikes have their own characteristics, their own soul if you will, there is actually an easy way to choose between the two.

It simply boils down to one thing. If you prefer features over everything else, go for the highest variant of the Harley-Davidson, but be prepared to shell out a lot, as you will need to get the top variant of the X440, the S variant.

However, if riding is all you care about and features are something that doesn’t really do anything for you, go for the Triumph. Because it is a single variant, you get all the bells and whistles that you would need.