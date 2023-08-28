Futureproof Mobility: Toyota Innova to be relaunched as India’s first car to run fully on ethanol

In a groundbreaking move, Toyota Motor is set to achieve a major milestone by introducing India’s very first car powered entirely by ethanol.

The exciting announcement comes as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari prepares to unveil this innovative vehicle, which is based on Toyota’s highly popular MPV model, the Innova. This momentous launch is scheduled for tomorrow, August 29th.

Toyota’s prowess in biofuel

What sets the Innova apart is not just its ethanol fuel prowess. This vehicle is also about to make history as the first-ever model worldwide to sport a Bharat Stage VI (Stage II) certification for its flex-fuel capabilities. It’s a significant step forward in the automotive industry.

This development comes on the heels of Toyota’s previous milestone—the introduction of the Mirai, a hydrogen fuel-cell car that caught the world’s attention a year ago.

The news of the upcoming Innova model’s debut was shared by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during a recent summit. This launch aligns perfectly with the government’s push toward vehicles that can function on alternative fuels like biofuel, hydrogen, and the flexible mix of ethanol.

This strategic move aims to not only reduce India’s reliance on expensive fuel imports but also make a substantial impact on reducing the nation’s carbon footprint.

Addressing the audience at the Mint Sustainability Summit, Gadkari emphasized, “Mark your calendars for August 29th because that’s when I’ll be introducing the well-loved Toyota Innova, now running entirely on 100 per cent ethanol. To achieve self-reliance, we need to eliminate our oil imports, which currently stand at a staggering ₹16 lakh crore. This is a significant economic loss that we’re determined to overcome.”

Toyota’s other initiatives in alternative fuels

Recalling the past, in March of the previous year, Toyota had unveiled India’s maiden all-hydrogen electric vehicle— the Mirai, through a collaborative pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Toyota Mirai FCEV stands as one of the pioneering hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles globally, powered by electricity produced from pure hydrogen. It’s a true emissary of environmental responsibility, emitting nothing but water vapor from its tailpipe.

Under the hood, the Toyota Mirai FCEV sedan boasts a high-pressure hydrogen fuel tank coupled with an electric motor. This sophisticated powertrain ingeniously transforms hydrogen into water and oxygen, generating energy along the way. A distinct departure from the conventional internal combustion engines, the hydrogen fuel cell powertrain ensures that the only emission from its tailpipe is water—an environmentally friendly feat that deserves applause.

The first true flex-fuel car in the world

While the upcoming Innova may be the first mass-production car to be able to completely run on ethanol, it won’t be the first car ever to do so.

Back in 2007, Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg launched a variant of the CCX, that made it the first car in the world that could run on biofuel, specifically, ethanol. The car could run on both, premium petrol, as well as ethanol.

Apart from environmental benefits, the supercar showed that ethanol has a positive influence on performance as well. A Koenigsegg CCX running on petrol would produce a whopping 806 bhp. The same car, when fed with ethanol or a similar biofuel would produce over 1018 bhp.

Because the CCX was produced in a very limited number, it was never considered mass-produced. However, the car was monumental in establishing the fact that ethanol-fueled cars were not only viable, but could be great fun.