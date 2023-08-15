Desperation dialled up, Tesla dials down most popular EVs on discount
Tesla has relaunched two of its most popular EVs in the US, the Model S and the Model X, after reducing their driving range and slashing the prices by up to 10 per cent. Tesla is currently slashing prices of all its EVs across the world as the EV race heats up
Tesla has just rolled out more affordable options for its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US, its largest and most influential market.
These new versions come with shorter driving ranges, given that the focus is all on making the cars more budget-friendly, in order to boost sales.
Sub-par “Standard” variants
The fresh “standard range” Model S and Model X are going for $78,490 and $88,490, respectively, which is about 10 per cent cheaper than their previous entry-level models. These wallet-friendly options will be hitting the roads between September and October 2023, according to the info on Tesla’s website.
Related Articles
The “pearly white” colour with an all-black exterior, which is the cheapest to make for Tesla, is going to be the most affordable option. Any other colour, or any other optimisation, will need customers to pay more.
Massively reduced driving ranges
As for the driving ranges, the new Model S can go up to 320 miles or 515 kms before needing a recharge. Current options on sale offer up to 405 miles and 396 miles, respectively (651 kms and 637 kms).
Meanwhile, the newer, rehashed Model X SUV can travel up to 269 miles (432 kms) on a single charge. That’s not as impressive as the basic and performance versions, which can go up to 348 miles (560 km) and 333 miles (535 kms), respectively.
Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, has been chopping down prices in various markets including the US and China, all since late last year. They’re doing this to clear out inventory and stay competitive in a shaky economy.
Tesla’s price wars in China and the US
Recently, they even slashed prices in China for the Model Y long-range and performance versions. This move caused their shares to dip, as people worried about how this would affect their profits.
These changes are all happening as Tesla gets ready to finally send out their delayed Cybertruck and wraps up a plant in Mexico. This facility is all set to produce a mass-market EV, which will serve as the foundation for a robotaxi.
The Model S and X are some of Tesla’s original offerings, going way back to 2012. They’ve always been a bit pricier compared to the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover vehicles, but have been very popular among Tesla’s fans.
also read
Disruptive Tactics: Elon Musk & Tesla are wreaking havoc in China’s EV market by giving insane discounts
Elon Musk is wreaking havoc in the Chinese EV market. In an attempt to stop Tesla sales to slip and to capture a greater market share in China, Musk's EV company is giving very heavy discounts on some of Tesla's most popular EVs
Who is Vaibhav Taneja, the new Indian-born CFO at Elon Musk's Tesla?
Tesla's Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has been replaced by Indian-origin accounting head Vaibhav Taneja. The 45-year-old, who has previous stints with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and solar energy subsidiary SolarCity, took on the role in addition to his current responsibilities
‘Follow Apple’s Model’: GoI tells Tesla to take cue from iPhone maker for Indian factory
Elon Musk's Tesla wants to bring its Chinese suppliers to India, as it explores a possible factory in the country. However, the government of India, has suggested that Tesla should take a cue from Apple and their China Plus One policy