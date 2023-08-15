Desperation dialled up, Tesla dials down most popular EVs on discount

Tesla has just rolled out more affordable options for its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US, its largest and most influential market.

These new versions come with shorter driving ranges, given that the focus is all on making the cars more budget-friendly, in order to boost sales.

Sub-par “Standard” variants

The fresh “standard range” Model S and Model X are going for $78,490 and $88,490, respectively, which is about 10 per cent cheaper than their previous entry-level models. These wallet-friendly options will be hitting the roads between September and October 2023, according to the info on Tesla’s website.

The “pearly white” colour with an all-black exterior, which is the cheapest to make for Tesla, is going to be the most affordable option. Any other colour, or any other optimisation, will need customers to pay more.

Massively reduced driving ranges

As for the driving ranges, the new Model S can go up to 320 miles or 515 kms before needing a recharge. Current options on sale offer up to 405 miles and 396 miles, respectively (651 kms and 637 kms).

Meanwhile, the newer, rehashed Model X SUV can travel up to 269 miles (432 kms) on a single charge. That’s not as impressive as the basic and performance versions, which can go up to 348 miles (560 km) and 333 miles (535 kms), respectively.

Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, has been chopping down prices in various markets including the US and China, all since late last year. They’re doing this to clear out inventory and stay competitive in a shaky economy.

Tesla’s price wars in China and the US

Recently, they even slashed prices in China for the Model Y long-range and performance versions. This move caused their shares to dip, as people worried about how this would affect their profits.

These changes are all happening as Tesla gets ready to finally send out their delayed Cybertruck and wraps up a plant in Mexico. This facility is all set to produce a mass-market EV, which will serve as the foundation for a robotaxi.

The Model S and X are some of Tesla’s original offerings, going way back to 2012. They’ve always been a bit pricier compared to the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover vehicles, but have been very popular among Tesla’s fans.